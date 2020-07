Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

First Floor of two family house have 3 Large BR & 2 Full Bathrooms and parking. Huge Living Room and a large balcony with Meadowlands view . parking space available. Furnished or unfurnished. Central A C & updated kitchen and bathroom and built-in microwave. Freshly painted and Hardwood floors. Less than 10 minutes to New York City & bus stop one block away. New stainless steel appliances. Close to everything like shopping & transportation & parks and schools and major highways.Tenant pays for gas and electric. Landlord pays for water and sewer.