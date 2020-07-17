All apartments in North Bergen
1400 6th Street 2
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1400 6th Street 2

1400 6th Street · (508) 360-8699
Location

1400 6th Street, North Bergen, NJ 07047

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3 Bedroom apartment at very convenient location - Property Id: 313305

Take the opportunity to reside in this spacious unit with plenty of sunlight located in the heart of Heights! This gem offers you a Large Size welcoming living room, 3 Bedroom, Kitchen and 1 full bath, Parking available. Laundry is in the building. No brokers fee. Will be getting fresh paint new floors upgrades soon. Apartment is available at very convenient location with very specious rooms in Jersey City Heights Area. Residing here will also provide you with opportunity to be near easy commute to New York City, Journal Square, and Hoboken. Bus stop is only two blocks away and community amenities & shops! Steps away from J. F. Kennedy Blvd a commuters dream. Very quiet street.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1400-6th-street-north-bergen-nj-unit-2/313305
Property Id 313305

(RLNE5945563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 6th Street 2 have any available units?
1400 6th Street 2 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1400 6th Street 2 have?
Some of 1400 6th Street 2's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 6th Street 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1400 6th Street 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 6th Street 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1400 6th Street 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1400 6th Street 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1400 6th Street 2 offers parking.
Does 1400 6th Street 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1400 6th Street 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 6th Street 2 have a pool?
No, 1400 6th Street 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1400 6th Street 2 have accessible units?
No, 1400 6th Street 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 6th Street 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 6th Street 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1400 6th Street 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1400 6th Street 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
