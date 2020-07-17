1400 6th Street 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

3 Bedroom apartment at very convenient location - Property Id: 313305



Take the opportunity to reside in this spacious unit with plenty of sunlight located in the heart of Heights! This gem offers you a Large Size welcoming living room, 3 Bedroom, Kitchen and 1 full bath, Parking available. Laundry is in the building. No brokers fee. Will be getting fresh paint new floors upgrades soon. Apartment is available at very convenient location with very specious rooms in Jersey City Heights Area. Residing here will also provide you with opportunity to be near easy commute to New York City, Journal Square, and Hoboken. Bus stop is only two blocks away and community amenities & shops! Steps away from J. F. Kennedy Blvd a commuters dream. Very quiet street.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1400-6th-street-north-bergen-nj-unit-2/313305

