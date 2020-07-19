118 74th St 43

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher some paid utils microwave range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

**BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 315228



**BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT**



**NO FEE**



~APT Features~



*Dishwasher

*Microwave

*Closet space

*Tons of sunlight

*Plenty of windows

*Spacious and airy

*Hardwood flooring

*Near transportation

*Tiles in bathroom



Leasing:

*No Brokers Fee

*Non-refundable Application Fee

*Credit/Background Check Required

*Mandatory 1yr Lease

*1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in



If this apartment doesn't meet your exact needs, please feel free to reach out and I will try to find the best place for you.



DO NOT HIT APPLY NOW, CONTACT OUR AGENT TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING

Please Call/Text Abe347-339-3249

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/315228

Property Id 315228



(RLNE5913509)