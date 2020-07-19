All apartments in North Bergen
118 74th St 43
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

118 74th St 43

118 74th Street · No Longer Available
Location

118 74th Street, North Bergen, NJ 07047

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
**BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 315228

**BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT**

**NO FEE**

~APT Features~

*Dishwasher
*Microwave
*Closet space
*Tons of sunlight
*Plenty of windows
*Spacious and airy
*Hardwood flooring
*Near transportation
*Tiles in bathroom

Leasing:
*No Brokers Fee
*Non-refundable Application Fee
*Credit/Background Check Required
*Mandatory 1yr Lease
*1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in

If this apartment doesn't meet your exact needs, please feel free to reach out and I will try to find the best place for you.

DO NOT HIT APPLY NOW, CONTACT OUR AGENT TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING
Please Call/Text Abe347-339-3249
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/315228
Property Id 315228

(RLNE5913509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 74th St 43 have any available units?
118 74th St 43 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bergen, NJ.
What amenities does 118 74th St 43 have?
Some of 118 74th St 43's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 74th St 43 currently offering any rent specials?
118 74th St 43 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 74th St 43 pet-friendly?
Yes, 118 74th St 43 is pet friendly.
Does 118 74th St 43 offer parking?
No, 118 74th St 43 does not offer parking.
Does 118 74th St 43 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 74th St 43 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 74th St 43 have a pool?
No, 118 74th St 43 does not have a pool.
Does 118 74th St 43 have accessible units?
No, 118 74th St 43 does not have accessible units.
Does 118 74th St 43 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 74th St 43 has units with dishwashers.
Does 118 74th St 43 have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 74th St 43 does not have units with air conditioning.
