1112 27th St

Cozy 2 bed 1 bath apartment for rent. Located in North Bergen....



This unit renovation completion will be complete very soon. All viewings are welcomed.



Wonderful hardwood flooring, Open concept, Livingroom and Dining room. Tiled kitchen and bath, Stainless Steel Appliances, and more to follow.



This unit is located near all transportation, with a very quick and easy commute to NYC 40th Street and Port Authority under 30 min. Quick and easy commute to Journal Square path in under 30 min, shopping centers, Houses of Worship, Parks, and so much more.



Requirements:

Credit Check

1 1/2 month security Deposit

1st Month rent

No broker fees.



For more info please contact 201-305-5904