Home
/
North Bergen, NJ
/
1112 27th St
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:19 AM

1112 27th St

1112 27th Street · (201) 305-5904
Location

1112 27th Street, North Bergen, NJ 07047

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 00C · Avail. Jul 1

$1,995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Cozy 2 bed 1 bath apartment for rent. Located in North Bergen....

This unit renovation completion will be complete very soon. All viewings are welcomed.

Wonderful hardwood flooring, Open concept, Livingroom and Dining room. Tiled kitchen and bath, Stainless Steel Appliances, and more to follow.

This unit is located near all transportation, with a very quick and easy commute to NYC 40th Street and Port Authority under 30 min. Quick and easy commute to Journal Square path in under 30 min, shopping centers, Houses of Worship, Parks, and so much more.

Requirements:
Credit Check
1 1/2 month security Deposit
1st Month rent
No broker fees.

For more info please contact 201-305-5904

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 27th St have any available units?
1112 27th St has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1112 27th St currently offering any rent specials?
1112 27th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 27th St pet-friendly?
No, 1112 27th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bergen.
Does 1112 27th St offer parking?
No, 1112 27th St does not offer parking.
Does 1112 27th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 27th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 27th St have a pool?
No, 1112 27th St does not have a pool.
Does 1112 27th St have accessible units?
No, 1112 27th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 27th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1112 27th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1112 27th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1112 27th St does not have units with air conditioning.
