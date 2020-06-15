Morristown Gateway

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious open concept! Quality details & finishes - hardwood floors, plush carpeting, breakfast bar, & granite, wood cabinetry & stainless steel appliances in the KIT. Close to the Green! You are steps from everything you need in vibrant Morristown - trains to NYC, restaurants, entertainment, shopping & the Green! Newer construction w spacious floor plan, wall of windows & slider illuminate the living / dining area, walk-in closet, & in unit W/D. Security is only $750. Additional water & pet fees. Scheduled move-in dates Mon. - Sat., no Sundays.