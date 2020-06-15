All apartments in Morristown
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:18 PM

Morristown Gateway

12 Ridgedale Ave · (973) 539-1120
Location

12 Ridgedale Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960
Morristown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious open concept! Quality details & finishes - hardwood floors, plush carpeting, breakfast bar, & granite, wood cabinetry & stainless steel appliances in the KIT. Close to the Green! You are steps from everything you need in vibrant Morristown - trains to NYC, restaurants, entertainment, shopping & the Green! Newer construction w spacious floor plan, wall of windows & slider illuminate the living / dining area, walk-in closet, & in unit W/D. Security is only $750. Additional water & pet fees. Scheduled move-in dates Mon. - Sat., no Sundays.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Morristown Gateway have any available units?
Morristown Gateway has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Morristown Gateway have?
Some of Morristown Gateway's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Morristown Gateway currently offering any rent specials?
Morristown Gateway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Morristown Gateway pet-friendly?
Yes, Morristown Gateway is pet friendly.
Does Morristown Gateway offer parking?
No, Morristown Gateway does not offer parking.
Does Morristown Gateway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Morristown Gateway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Morristown Gateway have a pool?
No, Morristown Gateway does not have a pool.
Does Morristown Gateway have accessible units?
No, Morristown Gateway does not have accessible units.
Does Morristown Gateway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Morristown Gateway has units with dishwashers.
Does Morristown Gateway have units with air conditioning?
No, Morristown Gateway does not have units with air conditioning.
