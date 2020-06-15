Morristown Gateway

Amenities
Spacious open concept! Quality details & finishes - hardwood floors, plush carpeting, breakfast bar, & granite, wood cabinetry & stainless steel appliances in the KIT. Close to the Green! You are steps from everything you need in vibrant Morristown - trains to NYC, restaurants, entertainment, shopping & the Green! Newer construction w spacious floor plan, wall of windows & slider illuminate the living / dining area, walk-in closet, & in unit W/D. Security is only $750. Additional water & pet fees. Scheduled move-in dates Mon. - Sat., no Sundays.