Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

106 Apartments for rent in Morristown, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res...
1 of 34

1 of 34

$
$
Morristown
18 Units Available
Modera 55
55 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$2,002
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,972
1100 sqft
Many amenities including high ceilings, freestanding bathtubs, private balconies and upgraded interior finishes. Located just off 202 near Speedwell Park. Car charging station and pet spa on-site.
1 of 19

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
$
Morristown
28 Units Available
Modera 44
44 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,546
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,988
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
1146 sqft
Stylish apartments situated conveniently in downtown Morristown. Stunning interiors with movable kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Rooftop deck, outdoor kitchen, and fitness studio with yoga and spin rooms.
1 of 1

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Morristown
21 Units Available
Sofi Morristown Station
10 Lafayette Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,962
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,523
1058 sqft
Our Team is Here to Help!In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
1 of 24

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Morristown
25 Units Available
The Metropolitan at 40 Park
40 Market St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,295
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1127 sqft
The Metropolitan at 40 Park is located on the historic Morristown Green at the center of Morristown’s walkable retail and entertainment district, furnishing your lifestyle with fine restaurants, cafes, boutiques, galleries and the Community Theatre.
1 of 20

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
17 Units Available
Sterling Parc at Hanover
2101 Glen Dr, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,962
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-285. Apartments feature private entrance as well as tall ceilings, walk-in closets, steel appliances, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Fireplace available. Amenities include coffee bar, 24-hour gym, grilling area and pool. Pet-friendly.
1 of 18

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Morristown
11 Units Available
Metropolitan Lofts
11 De Hart Street, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,728
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1122 sqft
Beautifully designed and ideally located, The Metropolitan Lofts is the newest addition to life in historic Morristown. Living here means having an apartment home with style and space. It means having amenities that are both relaxing and engaging.
1 of 31

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Woodmont Knolls
200 Woodmont Drive, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,245
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1219 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off of I-287. Community includes parking, pool, BBQ grills, bike storage and clubhouse. Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage.
1 of 16

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Morristown
28 Units Available
The Monroe
30 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,902
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,884
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,357
947 sqft
This community's Morristown location is minutes from the high school and Mayo Performing Arts Center. It provides easy access to NYC and offers a courtyard, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units offer hardwood flooring.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Morristown
1 Unit Available
41 MT KEMBLE AVE 203
41 Mount Kemble Avenue, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful bright and airy 2 bed 2 bath condo in the heart of Morristown. This unit is completely updated featuring BRAND NEW SS appliances, new bathrooms, all NEW electric and lighting throughout.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Morristown
1 Unit Available
38 CHESTNUT ST 3
38 Chestnut Street, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
"In-town" condo, in a tucked away in location on quiet street. Backs up to Fort Nonsense park. Light & airy with private deck. Renovated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Morristown
1 Unit Available
11 DORADO DR Unit A
11 Dorado Drive, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Private End Unit, Multi-floor Townhome w/large Patio/Backyard. Fin. LL FR/plus Recroom. EIK, wood floors, Neutral. Applianc. incl. New FHA Heat/CAC system. Newer Dishwasher/Refrigerator. 3 levels. NO SHORT TERM/ NO PETS (NO exceptions) / NO SMOKERS.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Morristown
1 Unit Available
39 Pine Street
39 Pine Street, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,825
Walk 2 blocks to NYC Midtown Direct Train. Freshly painted and so charming in the heart of Morristown. Eat in kitchen with pantry. Additional room as office/computer room. Hardwood floors through-out. Charming built-ins for storage.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Morristown
1 Unit Available
44 RIDGEDALE AVE
44 Ridgedale Avenue, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
A rare gem! Centrally located: walking distance to train, shopping, dining, & downtown. Open floor plan with large living & dining rooms, wood floors, fireplace, and your own deck.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Morristown
1 Unit Available
9 FRANKLIN PL
9 Franklin Place, Morristown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
3 bed, 2 bath, Just 1/2 mile to the Motown Green. Renovations to include new flooring & fresh paint. W/D in unit. Large open living & dining area. Private deck off kitchen. Virtual tour available.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Morristown
1 Unit Available
16 CLINTON ST
16 Clinton Street, Morristown, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
4 bed, 2 bath in the heart of Morristown. 1/2 mile to the train station, less to the Green. Updated EIK with center island. Parking for up to 6 cars. Available September 1. Virtual Tour available.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Morristown
1 Unit Available
56 ELM ST
56 Elm Street, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Must see 2nd floor Apt. in a great neighborhood. Features HW floors. plenty of closets and storage space. Close to the train to NYCity and the Green Plenty of extra living space on 3rd floor

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Morristown
1 Unit Available
12 WILLARD PL
12 Willard Place, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Adorable 2 + bedroom home offering a large backyard and great Morristown location. This home offers a back room as a study or play room 1st floor bedroom.
Results within 1 mile of Morristown

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
32 BRADWAHL DR
32 Bradwahl Drive, Morris County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
3401 sqft
2018 Complete Renovation! Classic Convent Station charmer. New open flexible floor plan. Hardwood floors throughout. NEW kitchen, baths & basement. Walk to mid-town direct train. Unbeatable location! 4400 sq. ft of living space.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
109 BIRCH CT
109 Birch Court, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Lovely townhouse with 2 Bedrms & 3 full Baths, 1 Car Garage & large Patio. Spacious Living/Dining room. Open Kitchen w/breakfast bar & Pantry. Laundry room with side by side Washer & Dryer. One full bath & hardwood floorings on 1st level.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Morris Plains
1 Unit Available
37 STILES AVE
37 Stiles Avenue, Morris Plains, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautifully updated 3 bed, 2 bath with garage. Kitchen flows to formal dining room. Living room opens to sun porch. Master bed with private bath. Central A/C. Deck overlooks large backyard. Virtual tour available.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2 SHERWOOD DR
2 Sherwood Dr, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Rare Opportunity!! Large, bright and sunny, end-unit townhouse in exclusive Woodside community. Spacious 2 BR/2.5 BA with Loft/Office with desirable oversized 2-car Garage. Home has great flow/floorplan.
Results within 5 miles of Morristown
1 of 13

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Morris Plains
6 Units Available
Highlands at Morris Plains
40 E Hanover Ave, Morris Plains, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,844
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,609
1174 sqft
Perfect location for commuters with easy access to I-80 and I-287. Units offer in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and garbage disposal, along with other luxury amenities. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and clubhouse.
1 of 37

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Morris Plains
26 Units Available
Signature Place
250 Johnson Rd, Morris Plains, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,335
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1200 sqft
Find a lifestyle with your name on it at Signature Place, which offers smoke-free, tranquil one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in Morris Plains.
1 of 29

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Chatham
14 Units Available
Chatham Hill Apartments
25 Hickory Pl, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,887
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,847
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SHORT TERM LEASES AVAILABLE - We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person
City Guide for Morristown, NJ

Welcome to Morristown, a quaint village life anyone would be eager to jump into. However, before you make the leap, have your self a quick read through this handy little apartment guide to get all the local living and renting info you will need.

Morristown has a little bit of everything. There are quaint country areas, rolling hills of quiet suburbia, lakeside settings, trendy downtown neighborhoods, as well as plenty of historical homes and buildings, all full of some of the most affordable rentals you can find in the area. And, with Manhattan just a 40-minute train ride away, you can enjoy all these affordable options with the convenience of a quick commute to The City That Never Sleeps. So, if you like the idea of a laid back village life combined with a quick skip to an endless nightlife, then Morristown is sure to please.

Rental rates range from $1,000 to $5,000, with all kinds of different housing options. There's lots of distinguished architecture around here, with historic homes, mansions, and apartments, a few historically-inspired apartment buildings, some custom country homes and classic colonials, as well as some more modern rental properties. In the $1,000 - $2,500 range, you can find some beautiful studio apartments for rent, as well as one-bedroom apartments and townhomes. It's rare, though not unheard of, to find a two-bedroom apartment for less than $1,800. For the cheap apartments, look into older apartment buildings and old homes converted into duplexes and split-level apartments. These types of rentals are often leased by the owner, and therefore easier to find in local classifieds than online. Now, if you're prepared to spend over $2,000 a month, then there are some amazing luxuries to look for around here. You can get a trendy downtown studio, a four-bedroom colonial house, or a lavish two-bedroom luxury rental in the Vail Mansion.

Apartment-dwellers will be happy to know that many apartment communities are full of convenient and luxurious amenities. For instance, at Metropolitan at 40 Park, there's a rooftop terrace, a conference room, a gym, a clubhouse, and a game room. Many places come with on-site laundry facilities and fitness centers, as well as convenient public transportation. In-unit amenities to look for include a fireplace, an in-unit washer and dryer, and thermal-pane windows.

Those moving to Morristown with pets should be warned that the cost of their furry friends will really drive up the price of housing. Most places charge a non-refundable pet fee around $500 per pet, plus a monthly pet rent of about $50 per pet. There are also breed and weight restrictions to watch out for, so be sure to do your research and save up lots of extra money if you plan on bring along the dog or cat.

That's the gist of this big-little village life. Now you're ready to rent like a local Morristown renter. Mozel Tov!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Morristown, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Morristown renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

