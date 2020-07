Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard 24hr gym parking bbq/grill garage dogs allowed cats allowed elevator internet access lobby online portal package receiving pet friendly

Lease today and receive one month free. Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Call to schedule yours today. Located in the heart of downtown Morristown, The Monroe offers its residents tranquility, luxury, and convenience. Unwind in one of our community's amenities including a beautifully landscaped botanical garden, rooftop deck, and outdoor barbeque patio. Explore one of our newly renovated, open concept, and pet-friendly apartment homes with high-end finishes and deluxe amenities. Our convenient location next to The Green and the Morristown train station make premier shopping, dining, and entertainment right at your fingertips. This is your new home. This is The Monroe.