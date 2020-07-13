Apartment List
NJ
morristown
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:56 AM

118 Apartments for rent in Morristown, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Morristown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr...
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Woodmont Knolls
200 Woodmont Drive, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,950
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1219 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off of I-287. Community includes parking, pool, BBQ grills, bike storage and clubhouse. Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:32am
21 Units Available
Sterling Parc at Hanover
2101 Glen Dr, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,828
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-285. Apartments feature private entrance as well as tall ceilings, walk-in closets, steel appliances, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Fireplace available. Amenities include coffee bar, 24-hour gym, grilling area and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
7 Units Available
Morristown
Chancery Square
11 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,556
1108 sqft
Located in the heart of Morristown, NJ, near the Morristown Green. Unit amenities include dishwasher, garbage disposal and stainless steel appliances. Community features 24-hour gym, elevator, clubhouse and parking.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
$
30 Units Available
Morristown
Modera 44
44 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$2,228
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,292
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,754
1146 sqft
Stylish apartments situated conveniently in downtown Morristown. Stunning interiors with movable kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Rooftop deck, outdoor kitchen, and fitness studio with yoga and spin rooms.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
16 Units Available
Morristown
Modera 55
55 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$2,533
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,509
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,338
1100 sqft
Many amenities including high ceilings, freestanding bathtubs, private balconies and upgraded interior finishes. Located just off 202 near Speedwell Park. Car charging station and pet spa on-site.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
26 Units Available
Morristown
Sofi Morristown Station
10 Lafayette Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,879
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,594
1059 sqft
Located in the heart of Morristown and adjacent to the Morristown Train Station at the intersection of Morris Street and Lafayette Avenue, Sofi at Morristown Station is the ultimate choice in apartment home living.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
$
24 Units Available
Morristown
The Monroe
30 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,975
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,944
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,604
903 sqft
This community's Morristown location is minutes from the high school and Mayo Performing Arts Center. It provides easy access to NYC and offers a courtyard, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units offer hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
24 Units Available
Morristown
The Metropolitan at 40 Park
40 Market St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,195
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,605
1127 sqft
The Metropolitan at 40 Park is located on the historic Morristown Green at the center of Morristown’s walkable retail and entertainment district, furnishing your lifestyle with fine restaurants, cafes, boutiques, galleries and the Community Theatre.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
10 Units Available
Morristown
Alister Morristown
1 Washington Avenue, Bldg. 7, Apt. 4A, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,810
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
843 sqft
Pet-friendly community offers 1-2 bedroom units with hardwood floors and on-site parking garage. Located right off I-287 and close to Morristown National Park, Jacob Ford Park, New Jersey Transit, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
16 Units Available
Morristown
Metropolitan Lofts
11 De Hart Street, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,395
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1122 sqft
Beautifully designed and ideally located, The Metropolitan Lofts is the newest addition to life in historic Morristown. Living here means having an apartment home with style and space. It means having amenities that are both relaxing and engaging.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
3 Units Available
Morristown
Jefferson
51 Elm Street, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,350
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Major renovations underway! New windows, New laundry rooms, New kitchens and Baths, Upgraded hallway lighting, New exteriors and more! Our property is conveniently located near the old fashioned working downtown is a pleasure to walk and shop.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Morristown
65 WESTERN AVE
65 Western Avenue, Morristown, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Updated and Spacious 1 bedroom unit with bonus den in the heart of Morristown. Large living room with ceiling fan, spacious bedroom with double closets. Updated Eat in Kitchen. Use of backyard and parking for up to 3 cars included.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Morristown
61 MT KEMBLE AVE 101
61 Mount Kemble Avenue, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Freshly painted and newly installed cooling/heating system! It doesn't get any better than this. Walking distance to Morristown downtown shops, restaurants and bars.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Morristown
73 MILLS ST
73 Mills Street, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated 1 bed 1 bath Apartment in Morristown.Chefs Kitchen with SS appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. First floor unit. Heat and Hot water included.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Morristown
51 Mt Kemble
51 Mount Kemble Avenue, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1445 sqft
Immaculate quality renovated ultra modern move in condition ground floor end unit. Stunning kitchen and baths. Hardwood floors. Great open floor plan with 9' ceilings and recessed lighting. Washer /dryer in unit.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Morristown
41 MT KEMBLE AVE 203
41 Mount Kemble Avenue, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful bright and airy 2 bed 2 bath condo in the heart of Morristown. This unit is completely updated featuring BRAND NEW SS appliances, new bathrooms, all NEW electric and lighting throughout.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Morristown
11 DORADO DR Unit A
11 Dorado Drive, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Private End Unit, Multi-floor Townhome w/large Patio/Backyard. Fin. LL FR/plus Recroom. EIK, wood floors, Neutral. Applianc. incl. New FHA Heat/CAC system. Newer Dishwasher/Refrigerator. 3 levels. NO SHORT TERM/ NO PETS (NO exceptions) / NO SMOKERS.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Morristown
7 PROSPECT ST 809
7 Prospect Street, Morristown, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,400
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Top Floor! Expanded living room area, California walk-in closet in BR & steam W/D Huge storage available. Hardwood flrs & 1 assigned parking . Gym in building.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Morristown
9 FRANKLIN PL
9 Franklin Place, Morristown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
3 bed, 2 bath, Just 1/2 mile to the Motown Green. Renovations to include new flooring & fresh paint. W/D in unit. Large open living & dining area. Private deck off kitchen. Virtual tour available.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Morristown
10 FORD AVE
10 Ford Avenue, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1000 sqft
SOHO in MOHO these units offer all of today's amenities with high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, laundry in unit,gym on premise & close to train

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Morristown
103 Early St Unit 2
103 Early Street, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,195
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT LOCALE. CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN. New carpet just installed. The gourmet kitchen has super working space, seating and storage. Stainless appliances include a high performance Bertazzoni range/oven.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Morristown
58 JARDINE RD
58 Jardine Road, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
Clean spacious apartment on 2nd floor apartment of a 2 family home, walk to town, h/w floors, freshly painted, shared laundry in basement. Shared yard and off street parking.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Morristown
42 LIDGERWOOD PKY
42 Lidgerwood Parkway, Morristown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1750 sqft
Single family, well kept split level w/ 3 BR's in prime Morristown location. Walk to downtown, across the street from a well-maintained park including basketball, tennis, baseball, playground & more.
Results within 1 mile of Morristown

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
143 VISTA DR
143 Vista Drive, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Spacious 2 BR/2 bath furnished townhouse. Backs to the woods. Master BR has walk in closet and master bath, Washer & dryer in unit. Large living room with sliding doors to Deck. One assigned parking space but plenty of additional parking.
City Guide for Morristown, NJ

Welcome to Morristown, a quaint village life anyone would be eager to jump into. However, before you make the leap, have your self a quick read through this handy little apartment guide to get all the local living and renting info you will need.

Morristown has a little bit of everything. There are quaint country areas, rolling hills of quiet suburbia, lakeside settings, trendy downtown neighborhoods, as well as plenty of historical homes and buildings, all full of some of the most affordable rentals you can find in the area. And, with Manhattan just a 40-minute train ride away, you can enjoy all these affordable options with the convenience of a quick commute to The City That Never Sleeps. So, if you like the idea of a laid back village life combined with a quick skip to an endless nightlife, then Morristown is sure to please.

Rental rates range from $1,000 to $5,000, with all kinds of different housing options. There's lots of distinguished architecture around here, with historic homes, mansions, and apartments, a few historically-inspired apartment buildings, some custom country homes and classic colonials, as well as some more modern rental properties. In the $1,000 - $2,500 range, you can find some beautiful studio apartments for rent, as well as one-bedroom apartments and townhomes. It's rare, though not unheard of, to find a two-bedroom apartment for less than $1,800. For the cheap apartments, look into older apartment buildings and old homes converted into duplexes and split-level apartments. These types of rentals are often leased by the owner, and therefore easier to find in local classifieds than online. Now, if you're prepared to spend over $2,000 a month, then there are some amazing luxuries to look for around here. You can get a trendy downtown studio, a four-bedroom colonial house, or a lavish two-bedroom luxury rental in the Vail Mansion.

Apartment-dwellers will be happy to know that many apartment communities are full of convenient and luxurious amenities. For instance, at Metropolitan at 40 Park, there's a rooftop terrace, a conference room, a gym, a clubhouse, and a game room. Many places come with on-site laundry facilities and fitness centers, as well as convenient public transportation. In-unit amenities to look for include a fireplace, an in-unit washer and dryer, and thermal-pane windows.

Those moving to Morristown with pets should be warned that the cost of their furry friends will really drive up the price of housing. Most places charge a non-refundable pet fee around $500 per pet, plus a monthly pet rent of about $50 per pet. There are also breed and weight restrictions to watch out for, so be sure to do your research and save up lots of extra money if you plan on bring along the dog or cat.

That's the gist of this big-little village life. Now you're ready to rent like a local Morristown renter. Mozel Tov!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Morristown, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Morristown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

