Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel bathtub extra storage oven walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access media room dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center coffee bar dog park hot tub playground

Located in the Cedar Knolls community of Hanover, NJ- this apartment and townhome community is in the middle of everything. I-287 and I-80 put you minutes from downtown Morristown's restaurants, shops, movies theaters, performing arts center and train station. And, with the Morris Plains train station and Newark International Airport nearby, you're an express train from New York City or a plane ride from your next adventure. Staying in? With Sterling Parc's pool and fitness center- not to mention every apartment's private entrance and patio, 9-foot ceilings and optional fireplace or garage- home can be your sweetest getaway.