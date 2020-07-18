All apartments in Morris County
Find more places like 229 BEACON HILL RD FL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Morris County, NJ
/
229 BEACON HILL RD FL
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

229 BEACON HILL RD FL

229 Beacon Hill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

229 Beacon Hill Road, Morris County, NJ 07830

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One of its kind custom built home located in Washington Twp Long Valley. The spacious and sun filled foyer opens up to the main level of the home that boasts an excellent open floor plan. The kitchen w granite countertops, stainless steel appliances is open to the family room w vaulted ceilings and fireplace. A spiral staircase leads to the rec room w wood burning fireplace. The spacious dining room opens to an impressive living room w a wood burning fireplace flanked w stone that sores to the ceiling, and several sliding doors lead to a patio and the quiet and private backyard. Bonus are the 3 full bathrooms, a 3 bay garage w separate workroom. Location is private yet convenient to community events, schools, restaurants & shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 BEACON HILL RD FL have any available units?
229 BEACON HILL RD FL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Morris County, NJ.
What amenities does 229 BEACON HILL RD FL have?
Some of 229 BEACON HILL RD FL's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 BEACON HILL RD FL currently offering any rent specials?
229 BEACON HILL RD FL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 BEACON HILL RD FL pet-friendly?
No, 229 BEACON HILL RD FL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morris County.
Does 229 BEACON HILL RD FL offer parking?
Yes, 229 BEACON HILL RD FL offers parking.
Does 229 BEACON HILL RD FL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 BEACON HILL RD FL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 BEACON HILL RD FL have a pool?
No, 229 BEACON HILL RD FL does not have a pool.
Does 229 BEACON HILL RD FL have accessible units?
No, 229 BEACON HILL RD FL does not have accessible units.
Does 229 BEACON HILL RD FL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 229 BEACON HILL RD FL has units with dishwashers.
Does 229 BEACON HILL RD FL have units with air conditioning?
No, 229 BEACON HILL RD FL does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wharton Gardens Apartments
375 North Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
Metropolitan Lofts
11 De Hart Street
Morristown, NJ 07960
Reserve at Riverdale
6000 Riverdale Rd
Riverdale, NJ 07457
Woodmont West
100 Fieldstone Drive
Mount Arlington, NJ 07856
Chancery Square
11 Cattano Ave
Morristown, NJ 07960
Alister Morristown
1 Washington Avenue, Bldg. 7, Apt. 4A
Morristown, NJ 07960
Avalon Wharton
111 E Dewey Ave
Wharton, NJ 07885
Center Grove Village
100 Center Grove Rd
Morris County, NJ 07869

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJ
Lodi, NJSomerset, NJPerth Amboy, NJRoselle, NJHighland Park, NJLinden, NJNew Providence, NJKenilworth, NJWestfield, NJGarwood, NJChatham, NJShort Hills, NJ
Caldwell, NJBoonton, NJWharton, NJMadison, NJMorris Plains, NJRockaway, NJRoseland, NJMount Arlington, NJHackettstown, NJFlorham Park, NJHopatcong, NJNewton, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Sussex County Community CollegeKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyEssex County College
Hudson County Community College