229 BEACON HILL RD FL

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

One of its kind custom built home located in Washington Twp Long Valley. The spacious and sun filled foyer opens up to the main level of the home that boasts an excellent open floor plan. The kitchen w granite countertops, stainless steel appliances is open to the family room w vaulted ceilings and fireplace. A spiral staircase leads to the rec room w wood burning fireplace. The spacious dining room opens to an impressive living room w a wood burning fireplace flanked w stone that sores to the ceiling, and several sliding doors lead to a patio and the quiet and private backyard. Bonus are the 3 full bathrooms, a 3 bay garage w separate workroom. Location is private yet convenient to community events, schools, restaurants & shopping.