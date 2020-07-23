/
sussex county
120 Apartments for rent in Sussex County, NJ📍
Newtonian Gardens Apartments
70 W End Ave, Newton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,385
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in the historical town of Newton, New Jersey and just minutes from downtown, Newtonian Gardens is one of the best kept secrets in New Jersey. Close to shopping and restaurants, Newton is an interesting and scenic place to hike or bike.
10 Harborside Place
10 Harborside Drive, Sussex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,715
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Panoramic Views from Rooftop Deck Great Location & Spectacular View! Spacious Floor-plans Conveniently located on the Hudson Waterfront for easy commute and plenty of shopping and dining nearby.
676 Route 519
676 County Road 519, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
800 sqft
Available 09/01/20 676 Route 519 - Property Id: 320903 OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 7/18 from 11-1. Due to many inquiries will do first viewing of the property on 7/18. This 2 bedroom Great Country ranch home on .93 acres of property.
12 Little Paint Way
12 Little Paint Way, Sussex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Available 08/01/20 Newly Renovated 1 Bd Apartment - Property Id: 86027 Brand new kitchen and freshly pained throughout.
7 BRANDYWINE DR UNIT 1
7 Brandywine Court, Vernon Center, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1368 sqft
Ski slope facing end unit. Condo has wrap-around deck, new flooring & bonus recreation room. 2 bedrms & 2 baths. Nearby amenities. Includes sewer, trash p/u, community pool. Available August 1st
2 SNOWMASS CT UNIT 4
2 Snowmass Court, Vernon Center, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1668 sqft
Newer partly furnished Townhouse in GGV, end unit, gas fireplace, outside storage. Close to many local amenities.
4 Sugar Bowl Ct 1
4 Sugarbowl Ct, Vernon Center, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
648 sqft
One of a kind Condo in Great Gorge Village. Totally renovated throughout the entire condo. All new appliances including new washer/dryer. End unit with extra large deck
106 IDALROY TRL
106 Idalroy Trail, Hopatcong, NJ
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Wow! The perfect home to rent! Enjoy this roomy home with a lovely backyard, patio, and deck for summer BBQ entertainment. Shed in the back yard. Close to major highways, schools, shopping, eateries.
171 STATE ROUTE 183
171 New Jersey Highway 183, Stanhope, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Fantastic opportunity to rent an awesome three bedroom/two full bath cape within minutes of major highways and shopping! Don't wait on this rental! Super clean and updated three bedroom cape with two full baths within minutes of restaurants,
169 TARRINGTON RD 404
169 Tarrington Rd, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1410 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Rental in the coveted Ferndown Condominium at Crystal Springs Resort. Top Floor, corner unit 2 BR + den (could be used as 3rd BR), with secure inside-access garage Parking & unobstructed Mountain Views.
55 TRINITY ST
55 Trinity Street, Newton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Recently renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment on 2nd floor in a non-smoking building. Very quiet and clean, with off street parking. Use of laundry facility in basement. Unit is available as early as mid-August.
1 ANDREA DR
1 Andrea Drive, Sussex County, NJ
Studio
$1,250
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment with kitchen, living room, dining room, hardwood floors , heat and hot water included. No pets
180 SPRING ST
180 Spring Street, Newton, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Newly renovated apartment. Tenant pays utilities, natural gas & electric. Water invoiced quarterly. Garbage removal included. Parking permit $50/month to Town of Newton.
103 RANDOLPH AVE
103 Randolph Avenue, Hopatcong, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Charming lake view home w/many upgrades. New vinyl siding, new carpet, new gutters. 3 BRs w/possible 4th. 1 car detached garage. Private yard w/patio behind garage. Easy access to 80,46,10 & 206. 2 window A/C units.
41 RHEA RUN
41 Rhea Run, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1222 sqft
Well maintained townhouse in Hampton Commons. Natural gas, city sewer & water. Fireplace in living room. One-car garage.Community pool, clubhouse & playground! Tenant pays utilities. Will be available August 1
209 HOUSES CORNER RD
209 Houses Corner Rd, Sussex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$950
Very large, clean studio apartment. Full bathroom, Kitchen with refrigerator and electric range. Room for possible office. Studio/bedroom has 2 large closets. No pets.No smoking All clients to have a Trans Union My Smart move screening.
22 UNIONVILLE AVE
22 Unionville Ave, Sussex, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Fully Renovated 3 bedroom 2 full bath close downtown Sussex and Route 23 for an easy commute. Home features brand new flooring, cabinets, counter tops, appliances, high efficient heat/ A.C and much more.
16 MAIN ST UNIT C6
16 Main Street, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Move right in to this recently updated 1st floor unit in The Hamlet. Freshly painted, newer wall to wall carpeting, gourmet kitchen w/ granite counters & stainless steel appliances & breakfast bar.
50 LONACONING RD
50 Lonaconing Road, Highland Lake, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
immaculate one bedroom ranch complete with washer and dryer! Fantastic for entertaining or just enjoying the beautiful landscape, this property is located a double lot in a lake community! Close to shopping, restaurants, major highways, ski resorts,
12 HILLSIDE TER
12 Hillside Ter, Newton, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Renovated 2 Bedroom In Desirable Mill Street Manor!!! New Owners, Extensive Renovations, Laundry On Premises & More!!! Walking Distance To Downtown Newton... Must See!! ...NO SECURITY DEPOSIT......
1 Red Lodge Drive
1 Red Lodge Drive, Vernon Center, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1398 sqft
This beautifully renovated end-unit , located at the top of Great Gorge Village offers incredible views, extremely green and peaceful surroundings and very easy access to the slopes.
48 MILL ST
48 Mill St, Newton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment!!! Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen, Plenty Of Parking, New Ownership!!! Option For ...NO SECURITY DEPOSIT... Walking Distance To Downtown...
44-46 HAMBURG AVE
44-46 Hamburg Ave, Sussex, NJ
1 Bedroom
$900
GREAT IMMACULATE ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT, PRIVATE SEPARATE ENTRANCE WITH LARGE FOYER, KITCHEN, BEDROOM AND LIVING ROOM, FOYER, HUGE WALK UP ATTIC FOR STORAGE, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED: GAS, ELECTRIC, WATER AND SEWER, LAWN AND SNOW REMOVAL ALL INCLUDED
3 Serviss Road
3 Serviss Road, Hopatcong, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1620 sqft
Raised Ranch on 1/3 Acre in Great Neighborhood. Offers 3 BRs, 2 1/2 Baths, 1-Car Garage. Refinished Hardwood Floors in Living Room and BRs. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included. Convenient Location. Picture Window in Living Room.
