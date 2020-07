Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage community garden green community guest parking hot tub internet access package receiving

Avalon at Florham Park offers renovated 1, 2, and 3 bedroom townhome style apartments with the finest appointments. Located in Florham Park, NJ, Avalon at Florham Park offers a great location near public transportation, award winning customer service and some of the finest amenities. Apartments include kitchens with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, hard surface flooring, new cabinetry, and tile backsplash. Community amenities include a state of the art fitness center, lounge, and pool.