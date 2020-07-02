All apartments in Morris County
Find more places like 105 POWERVILLE RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Morris County, NJ
/
105 POWERVILLE RD
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

105 POWERVILLE RD

105 Powerville Road · (973) 994-9009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

105 Powerville Road, Morris County, NJ 07005

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
An oasis on 2.4 acres! Gorgeous home w/high style upgrades, spacious rooms & perfect open flow. Foyer w/dramatic wrought iron rail stair flows into formal LR & DR w/bow windows. Virtual tour available Kitchen w/all new HW floor, textured granite ctrs, top-of-the-line SS apps. Family Rm w/stone FP. 4 Season Sun Rm w/HW floor, pass-through to Kitc. 1st Floor Laundry & 1/2 Bath. Den w/stone accent wall, wood grain CT floor, wall of windows & sliders to yard. Glassed-in Atrium w/CT floor. 1st Flr MBR Suite w/WIC & brand new chic, high-end Bath featuring porcelain tile. Adjoining BR/Office for full Suite of rooms! 2nd Floor Suite w/WIC, new luxury Bath. Huge Finished Basement w/FP, wet Bar, 2nd Kitchen + BR, Bath. Fenced poolside paradise w/changing rooms. 5 mins to Tourne, shopping. Tenant pays 1 month rent fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 POWERVILLE RD have any available units?
105 POWERVILLE RD has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 105 POWERVILLE RD have?
Some of 105 POWERVILLE RD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 POWERVILLE RD currently offering any rent specials?
105 POWERVILLE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 POWERVILLE RD pet-friendly?
No, 105 POWERVILLE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morris County.
Does 105 POWERVILLE RD offer parking?
No, 105 POWERVILLE RD does not offer parking.
Does 105 POWERVILLE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 POWERVILLE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 POWERVILLE RD have a pool?
Yes, 105 POWERVILLE RD has a pool.
Does 105 POWERVILLE RD have accessible units?
No, 105 POWERVILLE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 105 POWERVILLE RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 POWERVILLE RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 POWERVILLE RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 POWERVILLE RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 105 POWERVILLE RD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Metropolitan Lofts
11 De Hart Street
Morristown, NJ 07960
The Monroe
30 Cattano Ave
Morristown, NJ 07960
Chatham Hill Apartments
25 Hickory Pl
Chatham, NJ 07928
Madison Mall Apartments
294 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940
Sterling Parc at Hanover
2101 Glen Dr
Morristown, NJ 07927
Overlook at Flanders
100 Oakwood Village
Succasunna, NJ 07836
Woodmont Knolls
200 Woodmont Drive
Morristown, NJ 07927
Towne Gardens Apartments
17 Madison Ave
Madison, NJ 07940

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJ
Lodi, NJSomerset, NJPerth Amboy, NJRoselle, NJHighland Park, NJLinden, NJNew Providence, NJKenilworth, NJWestfield, NJGarwood, NJChatham, NJShort Hills, NJ
Caldwell, NJBoonton, NJWharton, NJMadison, NJMorris Plains, NJRockaway, NJRoseland, NJMount Arlington, NJHackettstown, NJFlorham Park, NJHopatcong, NJNewton, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Sussex County Community CollegeKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyEssex County College
Hudson County Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity