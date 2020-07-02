105 POWERVILLE RD

Amenities
An oasis on 2.4 acres! Gorgeous home w/high style upgrades, spacious rooms & perfect open flow. Foyer w/dramatic wrought iron rail stair flows into formal LR & DR w/bow windows. Virtual tour available Kitchen w/all new HW floor, textured granite ctrs, top-of-the-line SS apps. Family Rm w/stone FP. 4 Season Sun Rm w/HW floor, pass-through to Kitc. 1st Floor Laundry & 1/2 Bath. Den w/stone accent wall, wood grain CT floor, wall of windows & sliders to yard. Glassed-in Atrium w/CT floor. 1st Flr MBR Suite w/WIC & brand new chic, high-end Bath featuring porcelain tile. Adjoining BR/Office for full Suite of rooms! 2nd Floor Suite w/WIC, new luxury Bath. Huge Finished Basement w/FP, wet Bar, 2nd Kitchen + BR, Bath. Fenced poolside paradise w/changing rooms. 5 mins to Tourne, shopping. Tenant pays 1 month rent fee.