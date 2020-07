Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony hardwood floors in unit laundry fireplace microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance dog park e-payments playground

Imagine the culinary masterpieces you'll create in your stunning kitchen. The contentment you'll feel as you stroll the park-like grounds. Or the sense of wonder you'll experience with every sunset you view from your balcony. Add to that the lure of having a world of sightseeing and recreational opportunities within a few minutes' drive and it's clear: The Overlook at Flanders is for you. *Utilities not included!Now offering onsite tours and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Wednesday 7/15/20 at 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM. Call or email to get your open house link. Call or email to get your open house ZOOM link.