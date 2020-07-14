Signature Place

Lease Length: 3-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $125/applicant
Deposit: $1,000 with approved screening
Move-in Fees: Amenity fee ($50/month, paid upfront)
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $20/month alarm fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: None
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per month per pet.
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Please contact the leasing office for details.
Parking Details: Reserved garage parking spaces are available in Building 1. Uncovered reserved spaces are $65/month and covered, reserved spaces are $100/month. Private garages are available in Buildings 2 and 3 for $150/month.
Storage Details: Cages and private closets are available ranging in size for $50-$150/month.