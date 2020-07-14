All apartments in Morris Plains
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:55 AM

Signature Place

250 Johnson Rd · (862) 225-6138
Location

250 Johnson Rd, Morris Plains, NJ 07950
Morris Plains

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit SP-2203 · Avail. now

$2,197

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit SP-1125 · Avail. now

$2,280

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit SP-1226 · Avail. now

$2,298

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit SP-1113 · Avail. Sep 6

$3,015

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1169 sqft

Unit SP-2214 · Avail. Jul 18

$3,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1169 sqft

Unit SP-1204 · Avail. now

$3,054

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1247 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Signature Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
golf room
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
extra storage
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
dog park
media room
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
bike storage
car charging
cc payments
coffee bar
courtyard
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
game room
golf room
guest parking
hot tub
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
pool table
shuffle board
smoke-free community
yoga
Find a lifestyle with your name on it at Signature Place, which offers smoke-free, tranquil one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in Morris Plains. Live it up with inspired amenities—check out a classic in the theater, challenge a neighbor at the golf simulator, or face off on the tennis court. Author your own story, tucked away in a scenic enclave within easy reach of major thoroughfares, business headquarters, and inviting shopping and dining options. Untold adventures, Undiscovered opportunities, and unmatched offerings await—live life unscripted at Signature Place.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $125/applicant
Deposit: $1,000 with approved screening
Move-in Fees: Amenity fee ($50/month, paid upfront)
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $20/month alarm fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: None
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per month per pet.
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Please contact the leasing office for details.
Parking Details: Reserved garage parking spaces are available in Building 1. Uncovered reserved spaces are $65/month and covered, reserved spaces are $100/month. Private garages are available in Buildings 2 and 3 for $150/month.
Storage Details: Cages and private closets are available ranging in size for $50-$150/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Signature Place have any available units?
Signature Place has 24 units available starting at $2,197 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Signature Place have?
Some of Signature Place's amenities include in unit laundry, golf room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Signature Place currently offering any rent specials?
Signature Place is offering the following rent specials: NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Up to $1,000 off on select apartment homes. Call the leasing office for additional details on how to apply online and schedule your tour.
Is Signature Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Signature Place is pet friendly.
Does Signature Place offer parking?
Yes, Signature Place offers parking.
Does Signature Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Signature Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Signature Place have a pool?
Yes, Signature Place has a pool.
Does Signature Place have accessible units?
Yes, Signature Place has accessible units.
Does Signature Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Signature Place has units with dishwashers.
Does Signature Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Signature Place has units with air conditioning.
