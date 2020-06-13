/
/
wharton
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:42 PM
127 Apartments for rent in Wharton, NJ
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
15 Units Available
Avalon Wharton
111 E Dewey Ave, Wharton, NJ
Studio
$1,525
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,790
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1267 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with gourmet kitchens. Whirlpool appliances, stainless steel sinks, and Moen faucets. Spacious walk-in closets and balconies in select apartments. Pool and fitness center. Ready access to I-80 and W. Union Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
4 Units Available
Wharton Gardens Apartments
375 North Main Street, Wharton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wharton Gardens surrounds you with space, comfort and privacy. Every apartment has its own heating and central air conditioning system, giving you year-round comfort of your choice. Sliding glass doors open onto your own large private balcony.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
54 N MAIN ST
54 North Main Street, Wharton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1085 sqft
Port Oram Village is an exclusive collection of luxury rentals nestled in the heart of Wharton, N.J.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
3 MT Pleasant Ave
3 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Wharton, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Completely Updated 4 Bedroom In Desirable Wharton Twp!!! Hardwood Floors, Newer Kitchen & Bathrooms, Full Basement, Large - Level Backyard & Much More!!! Walking Distance To Downtown ...
Results within 1 mile of Wharton
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
2 WOODPORT RD
2 Woodport Rd, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1500 sqft
VINTAGE FARM HOUSE IN MOVE IN CONDITION. THIS HOME FEATURES WIDE PLANK HARDWOOD FLOORING, CUSTOM EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS, FORMAL DINING ROOM, LARGE LIVING ROOM AND 3 NICE SIZE BEDROOMS.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
11 INDEPENDENCE WAY
11 Independence Way, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
MINT CONDITION 3 BRS T/H, ONE YEAR OLD KITCHEN WITH TILE FLOOR, CARPETING, BATHROOMS, FIRE PLACE IN LIVING ROOM, RECESSED LIGHTING, SLIDER TO TO PRIVATE 2 TIERED DECK. AMENITIES INCLUDE OUTDOOR . POOL, TENNIS COURT, PLAYGROUND.
Results within 5 miles of Wharton
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
26 Units Available
Woodmont West
100 Fieldstone Drive, Mount Arlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1273 sqft
Pet-friendly, Mount Arlington complex features onsite dog park and grooming area. Luxury amenities include athletic courts, pool, and fitness studio. Easy access to I-80 and Rte 615. Apartment includes private patio, walk-in closets, and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
17 Units Available
Center Grove Village
100 Center Grove Rd, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,460
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
An incredible living space is waiting for you at Center Grove Village. Surrounded by tall trees, our community offers one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Randolph, New Jersey.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
156 US Hwy 46 Marilyn Dr
156 US Route 46, Rockaway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cheeful 1 bedroom corner apartment on 2nd floor of garden complex. Nice views from private balcony. Good closet space. Rent includes heat & hot water. One car assigned parking. Coin-op laundry & bike storage in basement of building #1.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 04:10pm
1 Unit Available
74 BERTRAND ISLAND RD
74 Bertrand Island Road, Mount Arlington, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2500 sqft
Have you ever thought of a lake front condo? If you like the condo lifestyle and would like to be on the water, here is the solution, a lake front condo with a private elevator at Lakeshore Village on Lake Hopatcong.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6 Clover Ln.
6 Clover Lane, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1147 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Randolph Home to Share - Property Id: 32616 BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Randolph home to share. Central location to Newark airport & NYC. Utilities included for first 2 months. Owner lives downstairs and has their own entrance in back.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
12 FIELD LN
12 Field Lane, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
3 bed, 1 bath single family home. EIK, Living room & Office. Master bed with 2 closets. Central A/C. 1 car garage. Large yard & deck. No pets. Available for July 1. Virtual Tour Available. 3 bed, 1 bath Ranch, all on 1 level.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1430 SUSSEX TPKE, Unit 2
1430 Sussex Turnpike, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Very clean and affordable 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath unit in Randolph. Excellent location! Updated Kitchen and Bathroom, meticulously maintained -2 parking spots guaranteed. A perfect place to live to save money while renting! NTN credit check required.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
208 KINGSLAND RD
208 Kingsland Road, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1400 sqft
Scenic lakefront setting. Walk to town & train just one hour to NYC. Living rm open to kitchen & dining. 2 first floor bedrms & full bath. 2nd floor spacious master suite, full bath & lakefront deck Enclosed three season porch at front entry.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
2 2ND ST
2 2nd Street, Dover, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,200
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 869 Sq Ft 1BR/1BA in premier luxury waterfront community, Crystal Point.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
103 RANDOLPH AVE
103 Randolph Avenue, Hopatcong, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Charming lake view home w/many upgrades. New vinyl siding, new carpet, new gutters. 3 BRs w/possible 4th. 1 car detached garage. Private yard w/patio behind garage. Easy access to 80,46,10 & 206. 2 window A/C units.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
906 WENDOVER CT
906 Wendover Court, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Boulder Ridge Townhome For Rent! 2 Bedrooms. 2.1 Baths. Finished Basement with Family Room. Short Way to Train and Bus Stations in Dover. Easy Access to Routes 10, 287, 46, and 80.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
6 WOODLAND WAY
6 Woodland Way, Mount Arlington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
YOUR SEARCH IS OVER!!! Simply unpack your bags and move into this practically brand new townhome! Conveniently located just minutes fromÂ Route 80Â and adorned with today's finest of finishings and design, this is your "dream home.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
86 RIDGEVIEW LN
86 Ridgeview Ln, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
Luxury 3rd floor unit filled with natural light from all the windows & breathtaking views! Pride of Ownership is evident in this updated, well maintained home. Close proximity to train & bus station Full moving accommodations available immediately.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
17 Bent Street
17 Bent Street, Kenvil, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Completely renovated sun drenched 3 bedroom home located in desirable residential neighborhood.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
86 HILL HOLLOW ROAD
86 Hill Hollow Road, Morris County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
VERY WELL MAINTAINED COLONIAL W/SPACIOUS ROOMS, GREAT FLOORPLAN FOR LIVING & ENTERTAINING, & A FINISHED BASEMENT FOR RECREATION & RELAXING & LOTS OF STORAGE, TOO.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
26 BALLANTINE ST
26 Ballantine Street, Kenvil, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
A must see rental! Renovated kitchen/ bath. FP in LR. Lg great room for bedroom/entertainment rm/renter's choice. Large walkup attic loft.Open Basement w/ another room to be used for office/den. Washer /Dryer. One car garage.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
18 TERENCE AVE
18 Terence Avenue, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 18 TERENCE AVE in Morris County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
680 ST ROUTE 15 S UNIT
680 State Route 15 S, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1036 sqft
Huge 2 Bedroom Apartment In Desirable Jefferson Gardens! Newer Flooring, Freshly Painted, Open Floor Plan, Plenty Of Closet Space, Lots Of Parking, Private Location & Much More! Heat Included!!! Over 1030Sqft!!! Great Rental! Must See! ...
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Wharton, the median rent is $1,313 for a studio, $1,458 for a 1-bedroom, $1,737 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,240 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Wharton, check out our monthly Wharton Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Wharton area include Sussex County Community College, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Essex County College, and Hudson County Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Wharton from include Jersey City, Newark, Elizabeth, Staten Island, and New Brunswick.
