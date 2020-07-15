All apartments in Monmouth County
Last updated May 26 2020 at 6:01 AM

68 Vardon Way

68 Vardon Way · (732) 245-7665
Location

68 Vardon Way, Monmouth County, NJ 07727

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Expanded 4 bedroom 2.5 bath colonial in prestigious Shore Oaks with great cul de sac location. Tastefully updated with hardwood floors and decorative moldings. This home features a 2 story foyer, over sized living room and dining room, newer kitchen with granite counter tops, tile back splash, center island, and stainless steel appliances. Family room with wood burning fire place and 2nd stair case to 2nd floor. Enormous master suite with walk in closet and master bath with soaking tub, double sinks, and updated tiled shower. All season bonus room with view of Eagle Oaks Golf Course, opens to oversized paver patio. Full basement, 2 zone heat and ac, newer HVAC, and 2 car direct entry garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 Vardon Way have any available units?
68 Vardon Way has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 68 Vardon Way have?
Some of 68 Vardon Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 Vardon Way currently offering any rent specials?
68 Vardon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 Vardon Way pet-friendly?
No, 68 Vardon Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monmouth County.
Does 68 Vardon Way offer parking?
Yes, 68 Vardon Way offers parking.
Does 68 Vardon Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 68 Vardon Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 Vardon Way have a pool?
No, 68 Vardon Way does not have a pool.
Does 68 Vardon Way have accessible units?
No, 68 Vardon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 68 Vardon Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 68 Vardon Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 68 Vardon Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 68 Vardon Way has units with air conditioning.
