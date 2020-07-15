68 Vardon Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Expanded 4 bedroom 2.5 bath colonial in prestigious Shore Oaks with great cul de sac location. Tastefully updated with hardwood floors and decorative moldings. This home features a 2 story foyer, over sized living room and dining room, newer kitchen with granite counter tops, tile back splash, center island, and stainless steel appliances. Family room with wood burning fire place and 2nd stair case to 2nd floor. Enormous master suite with walk in closet and master bath with soaking tub, double sinks, and updated tiled shower. All season bonus room with view of Eagle Oaks Golf Course, opens to oversized paver patio. Full basement, 2 zone heat and ac, newer HVAC, and 2 car direct entry garage.