Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool playground

One of the larger models. Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home with Living/Dining and Family Rooms and Plenty of Natural Light. Updated Kitchen. Family Room with Fireplace. Newer Carpet on First Floor. Master Bedroom with a Walk-in Closet and an attached Bath with Dual Sinks, Shower Stall and Soaking Tub. All appliances included. Great Schools. Conveniently located close to the Community Pool, Playground, COSTCO, Shopping, and Bus and Train to NYC. MUST SEE!