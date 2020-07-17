All apartments in Monmouth County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:41 PM

44 Hillcrest Road

44 Hillcrest Road · No Longer Available
Location

44 Hillcrest Road, Monmouth County, NJ 07733

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Annual rental just in time to enjoy summer at the Jersey Shore! Lovingly maintained colonial in desirable Holmdel set on a private lot offering 4 bedrooms & 2 1/2 baths. The kitchen has cherry wood cabinetry & a large eat in area with a bay window overlooking the yard with mature trees & deck. Master en-suite & 2 walk in closets! Hardwood flooring in the living & dining room with freshly cleaned carpet in family room and upper level. You will really enjoy the ambiance of the gas fireplace in the family room on winter nights! Plenty of storage in the unfinished basement plus a direct entry two car garage. This is a beautiful home in a great town with great schools! Rentals are scarce so call today for a private showing. Owner may consider a small dog but no cats & no smoking inside >

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Hillcrest Road have any available units?
44 Hillcrest Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monmouth County, NJ.
What amenities does 44 Hillcrest Road have?
Some of 44 Hillcrest Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Hillcrest Road currently offering any rent specials?
44 Hillcrest Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Hillcrest Road pet-friendly?
No, 44 Hillcrest Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monmouth County.
Does 44 Hillcrest Road offer parking?
Yes, 44 Hillcrest Road offers parking.
Does 44 Hillcrest Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44 Hillcrest Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Hillcrest Road have a pool?
No, 44 Hillcrest Road does not have a pool.
Does 44 Hillcrest Road have accessible units?
No, 44 Hillcrest Road does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Hillcrest Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44 Hillcrest Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 44 Hillcrest Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 44 Hillcrest Road does not have units with air conditioning.
