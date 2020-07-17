44 Hillcrest Road

Annual rental just in time to enjoy summer at the Jersey Shore! Lovingly maintained colonial in desirable Holmdel set on a private lot offering 4 bedrooms & 2 1/2 baths. The kitchen has cherry wood cabinetry & a large eat in area with a bay window overlooking the yard with mature trees & deck. Master en-suite & 2 walk in closets! Hardwood flooring in the living & dining room with freshly cleaned carpet in family room and upper level. You will really enjoy the ambiance of the gas fireplace in the family room on winter nights! Plenty of storage in the unfinished basement plus a direct entry two car garage. This is a beautiful home in a great town with great schools! Rentals are scarce so call today for a private showing. Owner may consider a small dog but no cats & no smoking inside >
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
