Monmouth County, NJ
4 Orchard Hills Road
Last updated April 15 2020 at 3:27 AM

4 Orchard Hills Road

4 Orchard Hills Road · (732) 406-8655
Location

4 Orchard Hills Road, Monmouth County, NJ 07746

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

6 Bed · 6 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Custom built-one of a kind house situated on beautiful 5 plus acres and private cul-d-sac. Full brick front, 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, fabulous great room with wet bar, 3 fireplaces, finished basement, 3 car side entry garage plus additional detached garage with electric. double entry doors, 2 story entry, foyer with custom flooring and hardwood floors on 1stlevel, living & family room have vaulted ceilings, Kitchen has center island and french doors leading to deck and gorgeous backyard, eat in kitchen, granite countertops, ss appliances, 2 master suites, 1 on first level and 1 on second. Full basement and so much more. Please note that there are two kitchens, one on the main level and one in the basement with walk out through the 3 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Orchard Hills Road have any available units?
4 Orchard Hills Road has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 Orchard Hills Road have?
Some of 4 Orchard Hills Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Orchard Hills Road currently offering any rent specials?
4 Orchard Hills Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Orchard Hills Road pet-friendly?
No, 4 Orchard Hills Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monmouth County.
Does 4 Orchard Hills Road offer parking?
Yes, 4 Orchard Hills Road offers parking.
Does 4 Orchard Hills Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 Orchard Hills Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Orchard Hills Road have a pool?
No, 4 Orchard Hills Road does not have a pool.
Does 4 Orchard Hills Road have accessible units?
No, 4 Orchard Hills Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Orchard Hills Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Orchard Hills Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Orchard Hills Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Orchard Hills Road does not have units with air conditioning.
