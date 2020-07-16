4 Orchard Hills Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Custom built-one of a kind house situated on beautiful 5 plus acres and private cul-d-sac. Full brick front, 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, fabulous great room with wet bar, 3 fireplaces, finished basement, 3 car side entry garage plus additional detached garage with electric. double entry doors, 2 story entry, foyer with custom flooring and hardwood floors on 1stlevel, living & family room have vaulted ceilings, Kitchen has center island and french doors leading to deck and gorgeous backyard, eat in kitchen, granite countertops, ss appliances, 2 master suites, 1 on first level and 1 on second. Full basement and so much more. Please note that there are two kitchens, one on the main level and one in the basement with walk out through the 3 car garage.