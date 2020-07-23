All apartments in Monmouth County
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:29 AM

33 Heath Avenue

33 Heath Avenue · (732) 531-2000
Location

33 Heath Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ 07755

Price and availability

7 Bedrooms

Unit WINTER · Avail. now

$4,500

7 Bed · 4 Bath · 3500 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Gorgeous renovated two story colonial home available for winter rental! Home features spacious rooms, with an oversized den. Beautiful large eat -in kitchen with granite counter tops. 7 Bedrooms and 4 modern bathrooms. New carpet and paint throughout. Master bedroom has its own living room area, private balcony, walk in closet, stunning bathroom with a whirlpool tub, and a multi jet shower stall! House has two sets of sliding doors that lead to a round brick patio, overlooking its beautiful, huge backyard. Fully furnished with brand new furniture. A Must See!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Heath Avenue have any available units?
33 Heath Avenue has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 33 Heath Avenue have?
Some of 33 Heath Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Heath Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
33 Heath Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Heath Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 33 Heath Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monmouth County.
Does 33 Heath Avenue offer parking?
No, 33 Heath Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 33 Heath Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Heath Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Heath Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 33 Heath Avenue has a pool.
Does 33 Heath Avenue have accessible units?
No, 33 Heath Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Heath Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Heath Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Heath Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Heath Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
