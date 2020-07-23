33 Heath Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Gorgeous renovated two story colonial home available for winter rental! Home features spacious rooms, with an oversized den. Beautiful large eat -in kitchen with granite counter tops. 7 Bedrooms and 4 modern bathrooms. New carpet and paint throughout. Master bedroom has its own living room area, private balcony, walk in closet, stunning bathroom with a whirlpool tub, and a multi jet shower stall! House has two sets of sliding doors that lead to a round brick patio, overlooking its beautiful, huge backyard. Fully furnished with brand new furniture. A Must See!!