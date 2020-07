Amenities

hardwood floors pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors Property Amenities pool

WINTER RENTAL ONLY-Spacious ranch with 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 baths.Master bedroom with private bath and second bedroom with half bath. Hardwood floors throughout & Sun room with windows all around.Finished basement.Will be fully furnished. Close to Monmouth University, houses of worship,shopping and transportation. Also available for summer rental at $28000.