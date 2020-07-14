131 Amberly Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool sauna tennis court

COMPLETELY BRAND NEW interior and move in ready rental in 55+ Covered Bridge with GOLF COURSE. Come and enjoy all this active community has to offer. There is a clubhouse for activities which provides the perfect environment for residents to relax, play, and stay fit. There is an outdoor pool, tennis courts, and fitness center with a sauna. Close to shopping, restaurants, and transportation. This first floor unit is completely renovated. New kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances. New bathroom with vanity double sinks, ceramic tile with tub. Brand new washer/dryer. 2 Bedrooms both with walk-in closets and new air conditioning units. Enclosed porch with big windows and lots of natural light. New ceramic tile and carpet. Wooded & treed backyard. 1 assigned parking spot