All apartments in Monmouth County
Find more places like 131 Amberly Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monmouth County, NJ
/
131 Amberly Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:25 PM

131 Amberly Drive

131 Amberly Drive · (732) 917-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

131 Amberly Drive, Monmouth County, NJ 07726

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit H · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
sauna
tennis court
COMPLETELY BRAND NEW interior and move in ready rental in 55+ Covered Bridge with GOLF COURSE. Come and enjoy all this active community has to offer. There is a clubhouse for activities which provides the perfect environment for residents to relax, play, and stay fit. There is an outdoor pool, tennis courts, and fitness center with a sauna. Close to shopping, restaurants, and transportation. This first floor unit is completely renovated. New kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances. New bathroom with vanity double sinks, ceramic tile with tub. Brand new washer/dryer. 2 Bedrooms both with walk-in closets and new air conditioning units. Enclosed porch with big windows and lots of natural light. New ceramic tile and carpet. Wooded & treed backyard. 1 assigned parking spot

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Amberly Drive have any available units?
131 Amberly Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 131 Amberly Drive have?
Some of 131 Amberly Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Amberly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
131 Amberly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Amberly Drive pet-friendly?
No, 131 Amberly Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monmouth County.
Does 131 Amberly Drive offer parking?
Yes, 131 Amberly Drive offers parking.
Does 131 Amberly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 131 Amberly Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Amberly Drive have a pool?
Yes, 131 Amberly Drive has a pool.
Does 131 Amberly Drive have accessible units?
No, 131 Amberly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Amberly Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 Amberly Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 131 Amberly Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 131 Amberly Drive has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 131 Amberly Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Red Bank Terrace
275 Spring Street
Red Bank, NJ 07701
Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Ken Gardens
400 Matawan Ave
Cliffwood Beach, NJ 07721
Shenandoah Arms, LLC
1014 Wall Rd
Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762
Homestead Gardens Apartments
1 Garden Pl
Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762
The Forge at Glassworks
145 Cliffwood Ave
Cliffwood Beach, NJ 07721
Shore Gardens Apartments
355 Bath Avenue
Long Branch, NJ 07740
The Waverly at Neptune
300 Waverly Avenue
Neptune City, NJ 07753

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJToms River, NJTrenton, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJLong Branch, NJOld Bridge, NJSomerset, NJPerth Amboy, NJ
Princeton, NJHighland Park, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJMatawan, NJWestfield, NJManasquan, NJLittle Silver, NJBrielle, NJBradley Beach, NJAsbury Park, NJMonmouth Beach, NJ
West Freehold, NJWest Belmar, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJRed Bank, NJBelmar, NJFreehold, NJTinton Falls, NJVista Center, NJPoint Pleasant Beach, NJPoint Pleasant, NJEatontown, NJMorganville, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynPrinceton University
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity