Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:19 PM

124 Tangerine Drive

124 Tangerine Drive · (732) 786-3838
Location

124 Tangerine Drive, Monmouth County, NJ 07746

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 610 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Renter's Delight! Vacant and available for immediate occupancy! Move right into this beautiful and bright 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom condominium in The Orchards community. This home features updated eat-in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, newer A/C and windows, spacious master bedroom with an amazing en-suite bath with huge tub & separate stall shower. The community also has a pool club and tennis court to enjoy! The location is close to shopping and commuter buses. Truly a great location in a fabulous town known for its excellent school systems!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Tangerine Drive have any available units?
124 Tangerine Drive has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 124 Tangerine Drive have?
Some of 124 Tangerine Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Tangerine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
124 Tangerine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Tangerine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 124 Tangerine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monmouth County.
Does 124 Tangerine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 124 Tangerine Drive offers parking.
Does 124 Tangerine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 Tangerine Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Tangerine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 124 Tangerine Drive has a pool.
Does 124 Tangerine Drive have accessible units?
No, 124 Tangerine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Tangerine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 Tangerine Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Tangerine Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 124 Tangerine Drive has units with air conditioning.
