124 Tangerine Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Renter's Delight! Vacant and available for immediate occupancy! Move right into this beautiful and bright 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom condominium in The Orchards community. This home features updated eat-in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, newer A/C and windows, spacious master bedroom with an amazing en-suite bath with huge tub & separate stall shower. The community also has a pool club and tennis court to enjoy! The location is close to shopping and commuter buses. Truly a great location in a fabulous town known for its excellent school systems!