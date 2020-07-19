1203 Xanadu Lane

Amenities

Enjoy living in luxury at highly sought after Xanadu @ Wall, 55+ Adult Comm. This stunning, professionally decorated 2nd floor unit is being offered for annual rental fully furnished starting September 8! 2 BR, 2 Full baths & separate den/office! Open concept featuring high ceilings, hardwood floors and upscale kitchen with SS appliances. Balcony off living room overlooks lush wooded property for the ultimate in privacy. Sec., convenient underground parking w/elevator direct to your floor. Washer/dryer in unit. Tenant access to clubhouse, gym, and other great amenities (Pool under renovation 2020). Convenient to shopping and beaches! Easy access to GSP. Enjoy the good life at Xanadu!