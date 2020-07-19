All apartments in Monmouth County
Last updated July 6 2020 at 5:08 PM

1203 Xanadu Lane

1203 Xanadu Lane · (732) 449-3322
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1203 Xanadu Lane, Monmouth County, NJ 07719

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
Enjoy living in luxury at highly sought after Xanadu @ Wall, 55+ Adult Comm. This stunning, professionally decorated 2nd floor unit is being offered for annual rental fully furnished starting September 8! 2 BR, 2 Full baths & separate den/office! Open concept featuring high ceilings, hardwood floors and upscale kitchen with SS appliances. Balcony off living room overlooks lush wooded property for the ultimate in privacy. Sec., convenient underground parking w/elevator direct to your floor. Washer/dryer in unit. Tenant access to clubhouse, gym, and other great amenities (Pool under renovation 2020). Convenient to shopping and beaches! Easy access to GSP. Enjoy the good life at Xanadu!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1203 Xanadu Lane have any available units?
1203 Xanadu Lane has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1203 Xanadu Lane have?
Some of 1203 Xanadu Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1203 Xanadu Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1203 Xanadu Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 Xanadu Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1203 Xanadu Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monmouth County.
Does 1203 Xanadu Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1203 Xanadu Lane offers parking.
Does 1203 Xanadu Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1203 Xanadu Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 Xanadu Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1203 Xanadu Lane has a pool.
Does 1203 Xanadu Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 1203 Xanadu Lane has accessible units.
Does 1203 Xanadu Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1203 Xanadu Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1203 Xanadu Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1203 Xanadu Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
