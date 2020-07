Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

This home does not disappoint. Nothing to do here but move in and Enjoy! Beautiful Move In Ready home for Rent. Completely Renovated on a Wonderful Street in a Desirable Neighborhood in Hazlet. Offering 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bath, 2 Car Garage with extra parking in double wide driveway and on street parking also. Includes, All New Appliances and a Huge 100 x 125 yard for entertaining. . No Smoking and Small Pets allowed with breed restrictions and a $200 fee..