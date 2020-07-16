106 Scarborough Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage gym pool guest suite

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage guest suite tennis court

Immaculate 4 bed 3.5 bt Kensington Model for rent.This upscale home is Located in Rosemont Estates, a luxury , premier 55+ adult community. This home has it all! Master bedroom & guest suite on the 1st floor. 3rd & 4th Bedroom and the Loft on the 2nd floor. Huge 2 Story family room with wet bar. Hardwood floor throughout the 1st floor. Spacious Master Bath with shower stall & double sinks. Sunny eat in kitchen & breakfast area. Sliding door opens to gorgeous paver patio and backyard. Enjoy a great active LIFESTYLE with 16000 SQ FT CLUBHOUSE, INDOOR & OUTDOOR POOLS, TENNIS,GYM &,SOCIAL ACTIVITIES-Close to NY Train & bus, Rt.9, 18, 34, 520, PKWY