Monmouth County, NJ
106 Scarborough Way
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:30 AM

106 Scarborough Way

106 Scarborough Way · No Longer Available
Location

106 Scarborough Way, Monmouth County, NJ 07746

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
tennis court
Immaculate 4 bed 3.5 bt Kensington Model for rent.This upscale home is Located in Rosemont Estates, a luxury , premier 55+ adult community. This home has it all! Master bedroom & guest suite on the 1st floor. 3rd & 4th Bedroom and the Loft on the 2nd floor. Huge 2 Story family room with wet bar. Hardwood floor throughout the 1st floor. Spacious Master Bath with shower stall & double sinks. Sunny eat in kitchen & breakfast area. Sliding door opens to gorgeous paver patio and backyard. Enjoy a great active LIFESTYLE with 16000 SQ FT CLUBHOUSE, INDOOR & OUTDOOR POOLS, TENNIS,GYM &,SOCIAL ACTIVITIES-Close to NY Train & bus, Rt.9, 18, 34, 520, PKWY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Scarborough Way have any available units?
106 Scarborough Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monmouth County, NJ.
What amenities does 106 Scarborough Way have?
Some of 106 Scarborough Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Scarborough Way currently offering any rent specials?
106 Scarborough Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Scarborough Way pet-friendly?
No, 106 Scarborough Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monmouth County.
Does 106 Scarborough Way offer parking?
Yes, 106 Scarborough Way offers parking.
Does 106 Scarborough Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Scarborough Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Scarborough Way have a pool?
Yes, 106 Scarborough Way has a pool.
Does 106 Scarborough Way have accessible units?
No, 106 Scarborough Way does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Scarborough Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 Scarborough Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Scarborough Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Scarborough Way does not have units with air conditioning.
