Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Well appointed and spacious 2/3 bedroom town home with 2.5 baths. Large eat in kitchen with granite counters and breakfast bar. Open layout dining room offers plenty of space for entertaining. Living room with gas fireplace, built in shelves and sliders to balcony. Den/office can also be used as a guest room if needed. Master bedroom with sitting room and en suite bath. Laundry room and loft space are located just outside the master. One car attached car. Great location, close to shopping, restaurants and transportation to NYC. NJ Transit bus stop to NYC on Rt. 35 just outside entrance to community. Located just north of Whole Foods.