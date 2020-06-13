Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:01 AM

157 Apartments for rent in Monmouth Beach, NJ with balcony

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
15 Meredith Court
15 Meredith Court, Monmouth Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1406 sqft
Enjoy beautiful sunrises from this spacious end unit in Monmouth Commons, just 1 Block to the beach! This 2 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath Home boasts a large living area, hardwood floors throughout, and updated kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
32 MEREDITH CT
32 Meredith Court, Monmouth Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$38,000
4000 sqft
Stunning custom home updated in 2015 with open layout on quiet street, 1 block to the beach, 5 BR, 3.5 BTH, 5 badges to MBBP, Rooftop Deck and 1st FL Guest Suite, 2 Home Offices and two fireplaces.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
19 Riverdale Avenue
19 Riverdale Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
Plenty of room to roam in this four bedroom 3 full bath including outside shower: BEACH HOUSE! Be part of summer life at the Jersey Shore! It doesn't get better than this.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
22 Riverdale Avenue
22 Riverdale Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
Summer Rental available July 1-July 31. (WILL CONSIDER RENTING JULY 1-15TH & JULY 16-31ST AT $4500 EACH) Only 1 1/2 blocks from the beach.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
26 Park Road
26 Park Road, Monmouth Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
SUMMER RENTAL! Available August 1st- August 31st. Outstanding architectural detail and fine craftsmanship evident through-out. Solid energy efficient home built with Pella windows.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
6 Cook Street
6 Cook Street, Monmouth Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1572 sqft
WINTER RENTAL!!This beautifully maintained and impeccably kept home, tucked away on a quiet street and just a short walk to the beach is the perfect place to spend the off season.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
7 Riverdale Avenue
7 Riverdale Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home, updated kitchen and baths! Nice deck and great parking! Tenant occupied until 6/15. Cannot be show until vacant. Available June 18- July 15- $10,000. Then available August 5- Labor Day for 12,000. Call today.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
55 Ocean Avenue
55 Ocean Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You cannot beat the views of this ''B'' end unit on the 14th floor of The Admiralty. It offers 2 bedrooms + den with a wraparound porch off the living room.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
50 Valentine Street
50 Valentine Street, Monmouth Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1105 sqft
AMAZING ANNUAL RENTAL! Take a look at this completely renovated Upper Unit in desirable Sands Point South.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
15 Griffin Street
15 Griffin Street, Monmouth Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,300
2416 sqft
Create a Lifetime of Memories at The Jersey Shore in Beautiful Monmouth Beach, NJ This home is available on a weekly basis and rate of $6300 per week. Available during the months of June -August.

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
39 Ocean Avenue
39 Ocean Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$60,000
7145 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL! True Oceanfront! Circular drive leads to this exquisite seashore oceanfront home! This 6 Bedroom, 6.5 Bath home is tastefully renovated and boasts custom details and hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
1 River Lane
1 River Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$10,500
3897 sqft
Exceptional Summer Weekly Rental in AUGUST ONLY: A very unique opportunity to rent a brand new construction home offering the finest attention to details to enjoy your summer vacation.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
25 Riverdale Avenue
25 Riverdale Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
SUMMER RENTAL in August! This will not disappoint! Inspired by an HGTV (elevated) dream home. Street level front entrance with plenty of parking and two car garage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
92 Wharfside Drive
92 Wharfside Drive, Monmouth Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
WINTER RENTAL ONLY, in the river front community of Wharfside Manor! Just one block to beach access, this fully furnished, upper level, winter rental offers a spacious living room that is open to the dining area, private balcony, and bedroom with
Results within 1 mile of Monmouth Beach
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
$
North Long Branch
19 Units Available
Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
$1,249
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,434
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,979
975 sqft
Located along the Shrewsbury River and just minutes from the ocean. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, large closets, and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, playground, gym and pool all on site.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
North Long Branch
1 Unit Available
469 Ocean Avenue N
469 Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
Amazing ocean front rental! Perfect for your family's summer vacation or year round living in the beautiful seashore community of Long Branch.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
66 Waterman Avenue
66 Waterman Avenue, Rumson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2020 sqft
LUXURY FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL WITH RIVER VIEWS! Available Sept 1, 2020 thru June 30, 2021. Charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home, located in the West Park section of Rumson, overlooking the Shrewsbury River.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
152 Ocean Avenue N
152 Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
OUTSTANDING ON THE OCEANFRONT. Fully-furnished annual beachfront rental. Direct ocean views from this fully-furnished, 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath, 3-level townhouse. Located on the north end of Long Branch's promenade, you will find it private and serene.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
North Long Branch
1 Unit Available
132 Chelton Avenue
132 Chelton Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1828 sqft
New Beach House! Long Branch Beach is just a few blocks from this pet friendly single family home. Tastefully furnished this home awaits your family. 4 bedrooms upstairs and spacious living in this open floor plan downstairs.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
North Long Branch
1 Unit Available
9 Atlantic Avenue
9 Atlantic Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
LEASE ACCEPTED!!! LOCATION! LOCATION! Beach Cottage for rent with spectacular 2nd level deck with amazing oceanviews Private rear house part of three family. Seven Presidents park directly across the street.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Sea Bright
1 Unit Available
31 Center Street
31 Center Street, Sea Bright, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1100 sqft
What could be better than spending your summer vacation overlooking the Shrewsbury River watching incredible sunsets? This amazing unit affectionately known as ''The Crows Nest'' has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
65 S Marine Terrace
65 Marine Ter, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$29,000
Fully furnished 3 bedrooms, 2 baths brick cape is just steps to the beach and Long Branch Promenade. Available for Summer 2020 Rental (Memorial Day to Labor Day) but dates are flexible.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Sea Bright
1 Unit Available
5 Island View Way
5 Island View Way, Sea Bright, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Executive style townhome with river views. Sleek dark wood floors compliment the white trim thru out. Eat in kitchen formal dining room, step down living room with fireplace offering a nice open floor plan.

1 of 41

Last updated February 20 at 07:40pm
Sea Bright
1 Unit Available
1566 Ocean Avenue
1566 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Luxurious living nestled along the widest part of the Shrewsbury River. The charm of the Jersey Shore meets modern convenience in the custom designed home in Sea Bright. Open floor plan, 7 decks with panoramic views and ever changing sunsets.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Monmouth Beach, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Monmouth Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

