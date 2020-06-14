All apartments in Monmouth Beach
Find more places like 92 Wharfside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monmouth Beach, NJ
/
92 Wharfside Drive
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

92 Wharfside Drive

92 Wharfside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monmouth Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

92 Wharfside Drive, Monmouth Beach, NJ 07750
Monmouth Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
WINTER RENTAL ONLY, in the river front community of Wharfside Manor! Just one block to beach access, this fully furnished, upper level, winter rental offers a spacious living room that is open to the dining area, private balcony, and bedroom with ample closet space. Available September 8, 2020 through May 28, 2021. On-site laundry, off street parking, and heat is included. Landlord to pay broker fee. Convenient location with downtown Sea Bright, Pier Village, Monmouth University, and NYC Ferry close by. No pets allowed and no smoking in the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92 Wharfside Drive have any available units?
92 Wharfside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monmouth Beach, NJ.
What amenities does 92 Wharfside Drive have?
Some of 92 Wharfside Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92 Wharfside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
92 Wharfside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 Wharfside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 92 Wharfside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monmouth Beach.
Does 92 Wharfside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 92 Wharfside Drive does offer parking.
Does 92 Wharfside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 92 Wharfside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 Wharfside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 92 Wharfside Drive has a pool.
Does 92 Wharfside Drive have accessible units?
No, 92 Wharfside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 92 Wharfside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 92 Wharfside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 92 Wharfside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 92 Wharfside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Monmouth Beach 1 BedroomsMonmouth Beach 2 Bedrooms
Monmouth Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMonmouth Beach Apartments with Balcony
Monmouth Beach Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJ
West New York, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJOakhurst, NJSayreville, NJLawrence, NYSpring Lake, NJCliffside Park, NJPoint Pleasant, NJ
Roselle Park, NJWest Freehold, NJIsland Park, NYWoodmere, NYEast Rockaway, NYBay Park, NYGarwood, NJMorganville, NJAsbury Park, NJLynbrook, NYFranklin Square, NYHewlett, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College