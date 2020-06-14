92 Wharfside Drive

Amenities

WINTER RENTAL ONLY, in the river front community of Wharfside Manor! Just one block to beach access, this fully furnished, upper level, winter rental offers a spacious living room that is open to the dining area, private balcony, and bedroom with ample closet space. Available September 8, 2020 through May 28, 2021. On-site laundry, off street parking, and heat is included. Landlord to pay broker fee. Convenient location with downtown Sea Bright, Pier Village, Monmouth University, and NYC Ferry close by. No pets allowed and no smoking in the home.