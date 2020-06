Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

SUMMER RENTAL in August! This will not disappoint! Inspired by an HGTV (elevated) dream home. Street level front entrance with plenty of parking and two car garage. 600+ square feet of decks & balconies with tranquil views including the ocean! Over 2800 square feet this home includes open floor plan, hard wood floors, eat in kitchen and first floor master-suite. Vaulted family room with gas burning fireplace. Three good size bedrooms upstairs with fabulous sibling bathroom suite! Included cable and wireless technology with 2 large smart TV's in great room and family den! Down the street from the Little Monmouth Bathing Pavillion & fabulous town of MB. Quick NYC commute with 12 minute ride to Seastreak ferry, NJ transit or bus!! Badges included for Little Monmouth Beach Club!