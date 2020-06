Amenities

You do not want to miss this annual rental located in one of the area's finest Riverfront Communities. Welcome to Breakwater Cove! This spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath ground floor condo features updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Lots of storage and washer/dryer inside the unit. Enjoy gorgeous river views right outside your front door. Short walk to the beach! Complex features tennis courts and a pool situated next to the river. Come take a look today, this one is not to be missed. Sorry, no pets!