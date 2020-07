Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool garage

Move in ready condo in desirable Madison Crossing Adult Community , open floor plan w new floors in main area! Eat-in kitchen w granite ctrs, dining room area, living rm, balcony , laundry room, large master w full bath- walk-in closet & second closet... second bedroom & full hall bathroom ..Elevator to 3rd floor condo,, elevator down to the garage for large parking space ,, easy living here ... Fabulous amenities in the community for you to enjoy