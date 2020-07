Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage accessible elevator 24hr maintenance dog grooming area e-payments fire pit internet access online portal package receiving playground pool table smoke-free community yoga

Avalon Piscataway features brand new, studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Piscataway apartments and townhomes. These pet friendly apartments offer thoughtfully designed living spaces with modern kitchens and quartz countertops, spacious walk-in closets, detached garage parking, and in unit washer dryer. Community amenities include a two-level fitness center, outdoor pool, lounge areas, landscaped courtyards with gas grills, a WAG Pet Park and an outdoor play area. Avalon Piscataway is conveniently located near New Brunswick, Bridgewater, and Rutgers University as well as major roadways including I-287, Route 18, the New Jersey Turnpike, and the Garden State Parkway.