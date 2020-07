Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments clubhouse coffee bar courtyard e-payments guest parking internet cafe lobby online portal playground volleyball court

Discover quality and comfort at Pleasant View Gardens. Nestled on 80 acres

of open green spaces and pristine landscaping, our colonial-inspired

community is the perfect place to relax after a long day of work or school.

Conveniently located near public transportation and major thoroughfares,

these apartments for rent in Piscataway will help simplify your commute and improve your mood thanks

to stylish interiors and desirable amenities.



Our Piscataway, NJ, apartments and townhomes offer the space you need with

the features you desire. Available in one bedroom apartments and two-story,

two bedroom townhouses, our floor plans feature updated kitchens with

time-saving dishwasher and energy efficient appliances. When the chores are

done, take advantage of our sparkling swimming pool with sundeck. And

thanks to the on-site fitness center, even exercise is more enjoyable at

Pleasant View Gardens. Amenity Package starting at $175.00 / yearly. Mandatory upon move-in. Includes Pool, Fitness Center, Business Center with Free WiFi and Printer, Car Vacuum and Air Fill for Tires, Pet Spa and so much more.