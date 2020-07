Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking playground pool tennis court

3rd floor Astor end unit model with an amazing view in Princeton Landing, a friendly community. Spacious master bedroom overlooks the courtyard. Just minutes away from Princeton and Princeton Junction Train Station. Close to Princeton University and major highways. Easy commute to NYC & PA. Princeton Landing is within minutes to shopping and restaurants at the Princeton Forrestal Village. Don't forget the Historic Smith house, 2 swimming pools, tennis courts and playground. Laundry in-unit.