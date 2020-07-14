Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors fireplace granite counters oven range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room internet access key fob access pool table

Woodmont Metro offers luxury apartments in Metuchen, NJ. Specializing in well-appointed 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans with designer features and upscale amenities including optional balconies, terraces and dens. Love your "green energy" home with 9'-12' ceilings and sunny, oversized windows, gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, full stainless steel appliance packages and bar style seating for entertaining! Each apartment home comes with full sized washer/dryer!Our world-class community offers the very best in style and amenities; Residents can use our modern fitness center, or relax at the luxurious resident lounges, pool terrace, interior courtyards and roof terrace above the public plaza!150 steps from the NJ Transit station, easy access to Rt 287, NJ Tpk and GS Pkwy; Woodmont Metro is perfect for anyone living in the Greater New York City area!For more info, or to book your tour, please contact our friendly staff today!