Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station

99 New St · (732) 347-7198
Location

99 New St, Metuchen, NJ 08840
Metuchen

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 55521 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 99405 · Avail. now

$2,170

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit 99453 · Avail. now

$2,185

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 99329 · Avail. now

$2,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Unit 99229 · Avail. Aug 3

$2,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Unit 99249 · Avail. now

$2,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
hardwood floors
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
internet access
key fob access
pool table
Woodmont Metro offers luxury apartments in Metuchen, NJ. Specializing in well-appointed 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans with designer features and upscale amenities including optional balconies, terraces and dens. Love your "green energy" home with 9'-12' ceilings and sunny, oversized windows, gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, full stainless steel appliance packages and bar style seating for entertaining! Each apartment home comes with full sized washer/dryer!Our world-class community offers the very best in style and amenities; Residents can use our modern fitness center, or relax at the luxurious resident lounges, pool terrace, interior courtyards and roof terrace above the public plaza!150 steps from the NJ Transit station, easy access to Rt 287, NJ Tpk and GS Pkwy; Woodmont Metro is perfect for anyone living in the Greater New York City area!For more info, or to book your tour, please contact our friendly staff today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: Up to 1 and half month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; No weight limit; No exotic pets
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station have any available units?
Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station has 9 units available starting at $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station have?
Some of Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station currently offering any rent specials?
Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station is pet friendly.
Does Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station offer parking?
Yes, Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station offers parking.
Does Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station have a pool?
Yes, Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station has a pool.
Does Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station have accessible units?
Yes, Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station has accessible units.
Does Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station has units with dishwashers.
Does Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station has units with air conditioning.
