16 CLIFFORD E HARBOURT DRIVE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

16 CLIFFORD E HARBOURT DRIVE

16 Clifford E Harbourt Drive · (609) 481-3416
Location

16 Clifford E Harbourt Drive, Mercer County, NJ 08690

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,575

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2101 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Move right in to this Steinert colonial located in the desirable Briarwood community which is walking distance to Veterans Park. Enjoy the community pool and amenities of an HOA club house with the privacy of a detached home. The eat-in kitchen was upgraded with granite countertops, tiled back splash, recessed lighting, tiled floors and SS appliances with access to the backyard and open into the adjoining family room to make entertaining flow smoothly. In the front, the spacious living room is accented by a wall-to-wall brick fireplace looking out to the front yard and the luscious landscaping. The living room leads into the dining room with french doors leading to the backyard. Upstairs the large master bedroom was updated to accommodate a full master bath en-suite and walk-in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 CLIFFORD E HARBOURT DRIVE have any available units?
16 CLIFFORD E HARBOURT DRIVE has a unit available for $2,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16 CLIFFORD E HARBOURT DRIVE have?
Some of 16 CLIFFORD E HARBOURT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 CLIFFORD E HARBOURT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16 CLIFFORD E HARBOURT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 CLIFFORD E HARBOURT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 16 CLIFFORD E HARBOURT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mercer County.
Does 16 CLIFFORD E HARBOURT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16 CLIFFORD E HARBOURT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 16 CLIFFORD E HARBOURT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 CLIFFORD E HARBOURT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 CLIFFORD E HARBOURT DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 16 CLIFFORD E HARBOURT DRIVE has a pool.
Does 16 CLIFFORD E HARBOURT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16 CLIFFORD E HARBOURT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16 CLIFFORD E HARBOURT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 CLIFFORD E HARBOURT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 CLIFFORD E HARBOURT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 CLIFFORD E HARBOURT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
