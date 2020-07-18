All apartments in Mercer County
15 WEDGEWOOD COURT
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:13 PM

15 WEDGEWOOD COURT

15 Wedgewood Drive · (609) 987-8889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

15 Wedgewood Drive, Mercer County, NJ 08540

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2021 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Wonderful opportunity to rent a beautifully appointed Asborne model in the desired Estates of Princeton Junction. This freshly painted, three bedroom, two & half bath townhome with loft and full basement is nestled on a cul-de sac court. Gleaming hardwood floors grace the entire first floor which is light & bright with large windows & sliding glass doors and nine foot ceiling. Living room features crown molding, gas fireplace w/ marble face and recessed lighting. Dining room is open to the kitchen & living room and provides back yard access & wooded views with full length window & sliding glass doors. Kitchen boasts oversize, cherry cabinets, newer full stainless appliance package, double sink w/ gooseneck faucet and ceramic tile backsplash. Completing the first floor are a laundry with side by side Profile washer & dryer and a powder room. Upstairs is just as impressive. An expansive master bedroom suite features cherry hardwood floors, sitting/office area, 2 walk-in closets and a master bath w/ a tiled soaking jacuzzi tub, a large tiled stall shower and double sink wood vanity. Two additional light & bright carpeted bedrooms share a hall bathroom with tub/shower. The third floor loft area with skylight provides for multiple uses. The full basement has high ceiling for future finishing, offers plenty of storage and houses the home systems, HVAC system (2017). Single car garage with interior access, driveway & street parking. Estates of Princeton Junction community offers pool, tennis courts, exercise room, walking paths and playground. West Windsor is an award winning blue ribbon school system. Convenient to NYC trains, parks, shopping, schools & major highways. Don't miss this opportunity - come tour & make it your next address!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 WEDGEWOOD COURT have any available units?
15 WEDGEWOOD COURT has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 WEDGEWOOD COURT have?
Some of 15 WEDGEWOOD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 WEDGEWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
15 WEDGEWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 WEDGEWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 15 WEDGEWOOD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mercer County.
Does 15 WEDGEWOOD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 15 WEDGEWOOD COURT offers parking.
Does 15 WEDGEWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 WEDGEWOOD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 WEDGEWOOD COURT have a pool?
Yes, 15 WEDGEWOOD COURT has a pool.
Does 15 WEDGEWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 15 WEDGEWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 15 WEDGEWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 WEDGEWOOD COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 WEDGEWOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15 WEDGEWOOD COURT has units with air conditioning.
