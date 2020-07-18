15 WEDGEWOOD COURT

Amenities

Wonderful opportunity to rent a beautifully appointed Asborne model in the desired Estates of Princeton Junction. This freshly painted, three bedroom, two & half bath townhome with loft and full basement is nestled on a cul-de sac court. Gleaming hardwood floors grace the entire first floor which is light & bright with large windows & sliding glass doors and nine foot ceiling. Living room features crown molding, gas fireplace w/ marble face and recessed lighting. Dining room is open to the kitchen & living room and provides back yard access & wooded views with full length window & sliding glass doors. Kitchen boasts oversize, cherry cabinets, newer full stainless appliance package, double sink w/ gooseneck faucet and ceramic tile backsplash. Completing the first floor are a laundry with side by side Profile washer & dryer and a powder room. Upstairs is just as impressive. An expansive master bedroom suite features cherry hardwood floors, sitting/office area, 2 walk-in closets and a master bath w/ a tiled soaking jacuzzi tub, a large tiled stall shower and double sink wood vanity. Two additional light & bright carpeted bedrooms share a hall bathroom with tub/shower. The third floor loft area with skylight provides for multiple uses. The full basement has high ceiling for future finishing, offers plenty of storage and houses the home systems, HVAC system (2017). Single car garage with interior access, driveway & street parking. Estates of Princeton Junction community offers pool, tennis courts, exercise room, walking paths and playground. West Windsor is an award winning blue ribbon school system. Convenient to NYC trains, parks, shopping, schools & major highways. Don't miss this opportunity - come tour & make it your next address!