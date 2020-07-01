Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Mercer County
Find more places like 104 HERITAGE BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mercer County, NJ
/
104 HERITAGE BOULEVARD
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:20 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
104 HERITAGE BOULEVARD
104 Heritage Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
104 Heritage Boulevard, Mercer County, NJ 08540
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Neutral decor , maintained Arbor model condo in Canal Pointe. Fireplace and Washer/ Dryer. Ready to go.The condo will be cleaned/ Painted for the new Tenants ...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 104 HERITAGE BOULEVARD have any available units?
104 HERITAGE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mercer County, NJ
.
What amenities does 104 HERITAGE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 104 HERITAGE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 104 HERITAGE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
104 HERITAGE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 HERITAGE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 104 HERITAGE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mercer County
.
Does 104 HERITAGE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 104 HERITAGE BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 104 HERITAGE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 HERITAGE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 HERITAGE BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 104 HERITAGE BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 104 HERITAGE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 104 HERITAGE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 104 HERITAGE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 HERITAGE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 HERITAGE BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 HERITAGE BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lalor Gardens
38 Stenton Ct
Mercer County, NJ 08610
The Mercer at Lawrence Station
100 Avalon Way
Lawrenceville, NJ 08648
Berkshire Stewards Crossing
1000 Stewards Crossing Way
Lawrenceville, NJ 08648
eaves Lawrenceville
1000 Town Court South
Lawrenceville, NJ 08648
Avalon Princeton Junction
1000 Jamie Brooks Ln
Trenton, NJ 08550
Carlton Apartments
125-A2 W Farrell Ave
Pennington, NJ 08618
Wingate Apartments
210 Wert Ave
Mercer County, NJ 08610
Royal Crest
1802 Kuser Rd
Hamilton Square, NJ 08690
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PA
New Brunswick, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Levittown, PA
Trenton, NJ
Lakewood, NJ
Plainfield, NJ
Marlton, NJ
Camden, NJ
Horsham, PA
Old Bridge, NJ
Somerset, NJ
Hatboro, PA
Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
Perth Amboy, NJ
Princeton, NJ
Willow Grove, PA
Princeton Meadows, NJ
Hamilton Square, NJ
Plainsboro Center, NJ
Newtown, PA
Bordentown, NJ
Lambertville, NJ
Pennington, NJ
Yardley, PA
Lawrenceville, NJ
Franklin Park, NJ
Bristol, PA
Croydon, PA
Burlington, NJ
Feasterville, PA
Highland Park, NJ
Flemington, NJ
South River, NJ
Bradley Gardens, NJ
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University
Temple University
Thomas Jefferson University
Princeton University