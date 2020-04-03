All apartments in Manasquan
Manasquan, NJ
313 1st Avenue
313 1st Avenue

313 1st Avenue · (732) 449-2777
Location

313 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ 08736
Manasquan

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,575

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Awesome Beach Cottage literally right across the street from the beach! This is the perfect place for your family's vacation at Manasquan Beach! This 3-bedroom/1-bath ranch has enough parking for 4 cars, has stackable washer/dryer (+ additional full size dryer for towels and bathing suits), outdoor shower, and partial shed storage with bikes and beach chairs for your use! Amazing location with beach across the street, Inlet boats and restaurants down the street, downtown a nice bike ride away! $2,575 per week in July and August; $2,450 per week in June. Available Weeks Remaining: All of June; June 27th - July 4th; July 18th - 25th; August 8th through Labor Day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 1st Avenue have any available units?
313 1st Avenue has a unit available for $2,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 313 1st Avenue have?
Some of 313 1st Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 1st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
313 1st Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 1st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 313 1st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manasquan.
Does 313 1st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 313 1st Avenue does offer parking.
Does 313 1st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 313 1st Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 1st Avenue have a pool?
No, 313 1st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 313 1st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 313 1st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 313 1st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 1st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 313 1st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 1st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
