313 1st Avenue

Awesome Beach Cottage literally right across the street from the beach! This is the perfect place for your family's vacation at Manasquan Beach! This 3-bedroom/1-bath ranch has enough parking for 4 cars, has stackable washer/dryer (+ additional full size dryer for towels and bathing suits), outdoor shower, and partial shed storage with bikes and beach chairs for your use! Amazing location with beach across the street, Inlet boats and restaurants down the street, downtown a nice bike ride away! $2,575 per week in July and August; $2,450 per week in June. Available Weeks Remaining: All of June; June 27th - July 4th; July 18th - 25th; August 8th through Labor Day.