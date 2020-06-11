All apartments in Manasquan
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:16 AM

262 1st Avenue

262 1st Avenue · (732) 681-0027
Location

262 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ 08736
Manasquan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$10,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Completely renovated, bright & sunny summer retreat located right by the beach in Manasquan! Unit will be nicely furnished, includes one assigned off-street parking space, a large covered porch/balcony overlooking 1st Ave, vaulted/beamed ceilings, lush dark stained hardwood floors, beachy/modern paint tones, individually zoned ductless central a/c system & ceiling fans, a gorgeous kitchen with white laminate cabinets, quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, gas range & built-in microwave, completely renovated large bathroom, two nicely appointed bedrooms plenty of closet space & laundry in unit. Back bedroom has beach/ocean views! Price is $10,500 for 8/1-9/7 & guest may add on 9/8-9/30 for an additional $4000. July rented. Sorry, no smoking. Pets considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 262 1st Avenue have any available units?
262 1st Avenue has a unit available for $10,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 262 1st Avenue have?
Some of 262 1st Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 262 1st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
262 1st Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 262 1st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 262 1st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 262 1st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 262 1st Avenue does offer parking.
Does 262 1st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 262 1st Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 262 1st Avenue have a pool?
No, 262 1st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 262 1st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 262 1st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 262 1st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 262 1st Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 262 1st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 262 1st Avenue has units with air conditioning.
