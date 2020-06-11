262 1st Avenue

Amenities

Completely renovated, bright & sunny summer retreat located right by the beach in Manasquan! Unit will be nicely furnished, includes one assigned off-street parking space, a large covered porch/balcony overlooking 1st Ave, vaulted/beamed ceilings, lush dark stained hardwood floors, beachy/modern paint tones, individually zoned ductless central a/c system & ceiling fans, a gorgeous kitchen with white laminate cabinets, quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, gas range & built-in microwave, completely renovated large bathroom, two nicely appointed bedrooms plenty of closet space & laundry in unit. Back bedroom has beach/ocean views! Price is $10,500 for 8/1-9/7 & guest may add on 9/8-9/30 for an additional $4000. July rented. Sorry, no smoking. Pets considered.