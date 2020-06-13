Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:40 PM

64 Apartments for rent in Lavallette, NJ with garage

Lavallette apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail...

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
23 Pennsylvania Avenue
23 Pennsylvania Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
Winter Rental Sept-June. Lavallette- Endless Summer,'' is the ultimate ''turn key'' beach block home.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
92 Dickman Drive
92 Dickman Drive, Lavallette, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
FEATURED LISTING...BI-WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL. ENJOY BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT VIEWS IN EXCLUSIVE WEST POINT ISLAND. THIS HOME COMFORTABLY SLEEPS 10, WITH SEPARATE AREAS FOR ENTERTAINING BOTH INSIDE AND OUT.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
21 Pershing Boulevard
21 Pershing Boulevard, Lavallette, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,300
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL. The following weeks are available: July 11-August 1. $6300/week. $1000 security fee. Cleaning included. No Smoking; No Pets. PLEASE NOTE; RATE IS FOR WEEKLY IN-SEASON ONLY.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
23 Magee Avenue
23 Magee Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2136 sqft
***ONLY AVAILABLE 9/8-9/19 *** OCEANSIDE SUMMER RENTAL in DESIRABLE LAVALLETTE! This lovely beach home is just steps away to the beach, the perfect getaway you were looking for to relax & unwind. 4 BR/ 2.
Results within 1 mile of Lavallette

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
29 7th Avenue
29 7th Ave, Dover Beaches South, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2064 sqft
Beautiful Summer Rental! Book Now! Stunning place and amenities. Ocean Block - 4 Bedroom, 3 1/2 bath spacious duplex condo. Large EIK with Center Island, Hardwood floors.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1301 Boulevard
1301 Boulevard, Seaside Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful summer getaway in a fantastic location. 3 bedroom 3 bathroom condo with off-street parking.
Results within 5 miles of Lavallette

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
393 Route 35
393 West Central Avenue, Ocean County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
4800 sqft
WINTER RENTAL. $7,000 per month for Winter (off season) Magnificent brand new custom designed coastal waterfront home featuring a 220ft. dock ascending into Barnegat Bay.4 BD,4.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
42 Lagoon Drive E
42 Lagoon Drive East, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Gorgeous, completely updated waterfront Silverton ranch available for annual rental. Enjoy waterfront living year round!! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, living room and family room on a large lagoon lot. Two driveways with plenty of space for water toys!

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
8 Baywood Boulevard
8 Baywood Boulevard, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Immaculate 3 Bed 1 Bath rental with utilities included. Home boasts, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, garage, and washer and dryer. Excellent curb appeal and close to the beaches. This won't last long!

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1455 Randolph Street
1455 Randolph Street, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Come see a beautiful fresh 3 bed 2 bath house with lots of extra space and a beautiful backyard come a make this your home

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
145 S Route 35
145 Highway 35 S, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3392 sqft
Enjoy this pristine home on the open water in South Mantoloking. Relax in your personal oasis with breath taking bay views after a day on the Mantoloking beach.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Mantoloking
1 Unit Available
1053 Barnegat Lane
1053 Barnegat Lane, Mantoloking, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
Available 8/22-8/29 and after 9/8 Seahawks' Nest is a short walk down the lane to a breathtaking beach.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
479 Sunset Boulevard
479 Sunset Boulevard, Ocean County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Lovely Deauville Beach Summer weekly rental just across the street from the beach!! This Ocean-block home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and multiple outdoor decks for entertaining! Newer eat-in kitchen, gas grill, deck furniture with umbrella.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
6 Scoop Road
6 Scoop Road, Ocean County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
3000 sqft
Terrific newer Colonial house for rent in Sandy Point, featuring 4 bedrooms, 4 baths and 9 foot ceilings on the 1st floor.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
750 Fischer Boulevard
750 Fischer Boulevard, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Amazing opportunity to rent this 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom ranch. There is new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and bright white cabinets. Beautiful floors throughout the home.

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
24 Captains Drive
24 Captains Drive, Toms River, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
4000 sqft
Wonderful 4000 sq.ft. home available for year round rental. 3 story. 1st floor family room, kitchen, laundry room, full bath. All with ceramic flooring. Sliders to paver patio and T dock. Easy access to your boat.

1 of 17

Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
512 Roosevelt Avenue
512 Roosevelt Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
Featured Listing. Mint freshly painted 3 bedroom, 1. 5 bath two story attached home, with a one car garage, separate driveway and fenced back yard. Full appliance package. New carpeting throughout.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
499 Sunset Boulevard
499 Sunset Boulevard, Ocean County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
1765 sqft
The perfect beach house in gorgeous Deauville Beach section of Mantoloking! New home just built in 2018. Directly across the street from private beach access. 6 beach badges included. 4 bed 3 baths & outdoor shower. Will accommodate up to 10.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
611 Navesink Avenue
611 Navesink Ave, Ocean Gate, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
New 1 bedroom apartment, living room kitchen combo. New bathroom new flooring, windows. Split system heat and a/c with electric backup. 2 parking spaces. Hookup for stack washer, dryer supplied by tenant. Shared yard.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
61-63 K Street
61-63 K Street, Seaside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
SUMMER RENTAL 2020 ~ OCEAN Side of Route 35. Light and Bright - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Unit on the SECOND FLOOR. Washer/Dryer in each unit. Large Living Room, Dining Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Spacious Bedrooms. Outdoor Shower. Large fenced in Yard.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
108 Neptune Court
108 Neptune Court, Ocean County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2800 sqft
2020 Summer weekly rental $4,000 in Mantoloking, Deauville Beach, Ocean block with private beach and life guards.

1 of 1

Last updated June 8 at 05:18pm
1 Unit Available
1866 Ensign Court
1866 Ensign Court, Toms River, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$4,000
Bayfront yearly rental. No pets no smoking.
Results within 10 miles of Lavallette
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
5 Units Available
The Fairways at Bey Lea
3600 Cypress Point Dr, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,525
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1136 sqft
Welcome to The Fairways at Bey Lea The Fairways at Bey Lea is a luxury apartment community located in Toms River, New Jersey that is setting the standard for community-style living one home at a time.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:21am
Brielle
2 Units Available
Brandywyne East II
100 Brandywyne E, Brielle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,270
1600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
2070 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brandywyne East II in Brielle. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lavallette, NJ

Lavallette apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

