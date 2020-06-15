675 Ocean Avenue

Amenities
Live in luxury at the beach, Ocean front, carefree lifestyle, amenities galore in the newly renovated Harbour Mansion. All utilities and $788 condo fee are included on the rent. Spacious 2 bedroom w/ direct ocean views from your own private balcony. Freshly painted, + new porcelain tile for easy maintenance in living areas. Spacious, bright and airy bedrooms, w/ new top notch flooring, ample closets. Full bathroom w/ tub and shower, half bath, ample foyer & hallway. Take a walk to the promenade or relax on your private beach & new deck. Enjoy year around the ocean front heated indoor pool , fitness room w/ modern equipment, media room w pool table & kitchenette. Modern party room for large family gathering & ocean front terrace. 24/7 doorman. Minutes to train, NYC Ferry & fine restaurants