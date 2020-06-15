All apartments in Long Branch
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:13 PM

675 Ocean Avenue

675 Ocean Avenue · (732) 972-1000
Location

675 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740
West End

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3F · Avail. now

$3,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
doorman
gym
pool
pool table
media room
Live in luxury at the beach, Ocean front, carefree lifestyle, amenities galore in the newly renovated Harbour Mansion. All utilities and $788 condo fee are included on the rent. Spacious 2 bedroom w/ direct ocean views from your own private balcony. Freshly painted, + new porcelain tile for easy maintenance in living areas. Spacious, bright and airy bedrooms, w/ new top notch flooring, ample closets. Full bathroom w/ tub and shower, half bath, ample foyer & hallway. Take a walk to the promenade or relax on your private beach & new deck. Enjoy year around the ocean front heated indoor pool , fitness room w/ modern equipment, media room w pool table & kitchenette. Modern party room for large family gathering & ocean front terrace. 24/7 doorman. Minutes to train, NYC Ferry & fine restaurants

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 675 Ocean Avenue have any available units?
675 Ocean Avenue has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 675 Ocean Avenue have?
Some of 675 Ocean Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 675 Ocean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
675 Ocean Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 675 Ocean Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 675 Ocean Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Branch.
Does 675 Ocean Avenue offer parking?
No, 675 Ocean Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 675 Ocean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 675 Ocean Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 675 Ocean Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 675 Ocean Avenue has a pool.
Does 675 Ocean Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 675 Ocean Avenue has accessible units.
Does 675 Ocean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 675 Ocean Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 675 Ocean Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 675 Ocean Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
