Summer,Winter or Annual. Just 100 yards from the Atlantic ocean.Not on the Blvd, Exceptional rental. Close proximity to the boardwalk and Pier Village where some of the best restaurants the Jersey Shore has to offer .Ocean views from the kitchen and bed room.This condo was just painted and decorated (tastefuly) in a beach style.The condo is fully furnished.All utilities are included, one check covers it all.(except cable/internet)Newer bathroom (over sized shower) and kitchen .Large tiles floors threw out.Court yard to gather in and relax. Laundry room down stairs .1 assigned parking space.This is a second floor unit.No Pets or smokers as per condo rules. Yearly rental. Don't miss out on this beautifully decorated beach front condo Very light and bright..Virtual and you tube to fo