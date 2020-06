Amenities

ANNUAL RENTAL IN THE WESTWOOD VILLAGE! Come see this immaculate re- done 2 bedroom condo new bathroom ,new kitchen, shiny wood floors ! New Air conditioners ,plenty of closet space,Master bedroom has 2 large closets,new ceiling fan ,Tv. This location is 2 blocks to the beach, close to shopping& near mass transit.Very close to Pier Village for fun & enjoyment ! Laundry on premises, parking in rear.INCLUDES HEAT & WATER !!