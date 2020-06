Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

What a great place to spend time this summer. Spacious, beautiful 3 level town home steps from the beach, the boardwalk and Pier Village where you can walk to for morning coffee or dinner. No need to bring anything, unit is furnished with plenty of room for all of your summer toys. Park in the direct entry garage and driveway. You can also have use of the fabulous clubhouse, pool and gym. Long Branch is the place to be.