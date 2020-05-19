21 Carriage Gate Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Luxurious Annual Rental in sought after Little Silver's Carriage Gate Townhome community! This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath end unit home features an open floor plan ideal for entertaining, an abundance of natural light, recessed lighting, decorative molding, oversized bedrooms, and hardwood floors throughout. Stunning Chef's kitchen offers stainless steel appliances including a double oven, quartz countertops, accommodating center island, and custom cabinetry. Kitchen and Dining Rooms open to the Living Room that is accentuated by a gorgeous gas fireplace. Spacious Master Suite overlooks a wooded park and features two walk-in closets and spa-like Master Bath with soaking tub, separate glass enclosed shower, and double sinks.