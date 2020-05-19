All apartments in Little Silver
Little Silver, NJ
21 Carriage Gate Drive
21 Carriage Gate Drive

21 Carriage Gate Dr · (732) 229-3532
Location

21 Carriage Gate Dr, Little Silver, NJ 07739
Little Silver

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,700

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2513 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Luxurious Annual Rental in sought after Little Silver's Carriage Gate Townhome community! This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath end unit home features an open floor plan ideal for entertaining, an abundance of natural light, recessed lighting, decorative molding, oversized bedrooms, and hardwood floors throughout. Stunning Chef's kitchen offers stainless steel appliances including a double oven, quartz countertops, accommodating center island, and custom cabinetry. Kitchen and Dining Rooms open to the Living Room that is accentuated by a gorgeous gas fireplace. Spacious Master Suite overlooks a wooded park and features two walk-in closets and spa-like Master Bath with soaking tub, separate glass enclosed shower, and double sinks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Carriage Gate Drive have any available units?
21 Carriage Gate Drive has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21 Carriage Gate Drive have?
Some of 21 Carriage Gate Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Carriage Gate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21 Carriage Gate Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Carriage Gate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21 Carriage Gate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Silver.
Does 21 Carriage Gate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21 Carriage Gate Drive does offer parking.
Does 21 Carriage Gate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Carriage Gate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Carriage Gate Drive have a pool?
No, 21 Carriage Gate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21 Carriage Gate Drive have accessible units?
No, 21 Carriage Gate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Carriage Gate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Carriage Gate Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Carriage Gate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Carriage Gate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
