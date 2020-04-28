All apartments in Lincroft
15 Windermere Road
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:05 AM

15 Windermere Road

15 Windermere Road · (732) 615-9898
Location

15 Windermere Road, Lincroft, NJ 07738

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$11,500

6 Bed · 7 Bath · 4635 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
putting green
garage
media room
Completed above and beyond a model home with no expense spared. An amazing lower level with an additional 2355 sq ft features a movie theater, fitness rm, glass enclosed ventilated cigar rm/wine cellar with gas fireplace, a large rec room w/wet-bar & French door walkout to backyard, office, bedroom and full bath w/steam shower. Including the lower level there is almost 7000 sq ft of living space. The elegant yet casual floor plan with superb craftsmanship throughout includes gourmet kitchen, custom millwork, hardwood floors, 3 fireplaces, MBR with sitting rm and 5 additional en suite bedrooms. The serene and private outdoor living space is professionally landscaped and complete with 2-tier patio, outdoor full kitchen, pergola, putting green, fireplace & outdoor TV, perfect for entertaining

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Windermere Road have any available units?
15 Windermere Road has a unit available for $11,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 Windermere Road have?
Some of 15 Windermere Road's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Windermere Road currently offering any rent specials?
15 Windermere Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Windermere Road pet-friendly?
No, 15 Windermere Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincroft.
Does 15 Windermere Road offer parking?
Yes, 15 Windermere Road does offer parking.
Does 15 Windermere Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Windermere Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Windermere Road have a pool?
No, 15 Windermere Road does not have a pool.
Does 15 Windermere Road have accessible units?
No, 15 Windermere Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Windermere Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Windermere Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Windermere Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Windermere Road does not have units with air conditioning.
