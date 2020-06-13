/
3 bedroom apartments
116 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Keansburg, NJ
71 Maple Avenue
71 Maple Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Rentals delight & available for immediate occupancy! Unpack & move right into this 3 bedroom & 1 bath home in Matawan, NJ! This spacious home offers an open-concept design with hardwood floors, new paint, and plenty of natural sunlight throughout
156 Seeley Avenue
156 Seeley Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
DUPLEX STYLE 2 FAMILY - RECENTLY UPDATED - 3 BEDROOM WITH DRIVEWAY AND PRIVATE REAR YARD - WALKING DISTANCE TO MASS TRANSIT AND SANDY BEACHES
301 Main Street
301 Main Street, Keansburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
HOUSE FOR RENT WITH DRIVEWAY AND REAR YARD - 3 BEDROOM RANCH STYLE HOME W/ WALK-UP ATTIC - STEPS TO STORES AND MASS TRANSIT - SECTION 8 ACCEPTED
80 Seabreeze Way
80 Seabreeze Way, Keansburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Spacious Lower Level Rental In Keansburg. Three Bedrooms, One Full Bath With Washer And Dryer For Your Convenience. Backyard Access As Well. Close To Beaches, Downtown Keansburg, Shopping, GSP & More! Credit Report, 1.
135 Beachway Avenue
135 Beachway Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
Furnished, annual rental. Energy efficient, smart home located across the street from the beach. Breathtaking, unobstructed views of the NYC skyline and Raritan Bay. Generous size rooms with hardwood floors throughout. Formal living and dining rooms.
25 Oceanview Avenue
25 Oceanview Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
COMPLETELY RENOVATED INSIDE & OUT! BRAND NEW KITCHEN FLOORS, ALL BRAND NEW WALL TO WALL CARPET IN LIVING ROOM & BEDROOMS! BRAND NEW APPLIANCES. WASHER & DRYER HOOK UP. EXTRA EXTERIOR STORAGE ROUGHLY 12X12. VERY LIGHT & BRIGHT ON THE INSIDE.
19 Manning Place
19 Manning Place, Keansburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
HOUSE FOR RENT WITH GREAT SIZE REAR YARD - 3 BEDROOM COLONIAL W/ FULL BASEMENT - LOTS OF LIVING SPACE - WALKING DISTANCE TO MASS TRANSIT AND SANDY BEACHES
41 Seabreeze Way
41 Seabreeze Way, Keansburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
For Rent! Hurry to this 3 story 0ne car garage home located in the up and coming area of keansburg which features 3 bedrooms with walk-in closets, 1.5 Bath,. Walk up to the living room which leads to an open porch.
2 Washington Avenue
2 Washington Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2 Washington Avenue in Keansburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
72 Willis Avenue
72 Willis Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
LARGE THREE BEDROOM UNIT ON FIRST FLOOR. NEW CARPET IN LIVING ROOM AND HALLWAY. FRESHLY PAINTED. BIG YARD
182 Seabreeze Way
182 Seabreeze Way, Keansburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
672 sqft
***Pending Executed Lease 5/23Charming 3-BR cottage ready for rent! The budding, rejuvenating shore town of Keansburg welcomes you! On the outskirts of town, this home sits 2-blocks from a marina and a short distance to the beach.
81 Ramsey Avenue
81 Ramsey Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
Beautifully Renovated 4/5 Bedroom Single Family Home with Living Room, Huge Tiled Family Room, Large Eat-In Kitchen, Laundry Room, Full Bath and 3 Bedrooms on the First Floor~2nd Floor has a Play Room/Second Family Room Bedroom and Bonus Room plus
76 Willis Avenue
76 Willis Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautifully renovated 3 Bedroom on the second floor of a two family home. Painting and polished wood floors just completed. Washer Dryer hook up , All newer appliances , lighting and fans. Located near the HS and a short distance from Forest Park.
Results within 1 mile of Keansburg
346 Beverly Drive
346 Beverly Drive, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful single family home with fully fenced in yard is located within one mile of beach, shopping and playgrounds. Washer and dryer included. Central air. Flexibility with move in date. Also listed for sale.
Port Monmouth
53 Essex Street
53 Essex Street, Port Monmouth, NJ
Beautiful spacious 4 bedroom 1 bath home with a bonus room/office space is ready for a new family! This home is located in a quiet neighborhood close to shopping, beaches and GSP. Make this great home yours!
24 NW First Street
24 NW 1st St, Keyport, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
CHARMING SINGLE FAMILY HOME, OFFERING LARGE LIVING ROOM, FORMAL DINING ROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN, 2 FULL BATHS AND FINISHED BASEMENT. AMPLE STORAGE IN ATTIC WITH EASY ACCESS, SHED IN BACKYARD. NEWLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS ON FIRST LEVEL.
Results within 5 miles of Keansburg
44 Hillcrest Road
44 Hillcrest Road, Monmouth County, NJ
Annual rental just in time to enjoy summer at the Jersey Shore! Lovingly maintained colonial in desirable Holmdel set on a private lot offering 4 bedrooms & 2 1/2 baths.
84 Bethany Road
84 Bethany Road, Monmouth County, NJ
This 4 bedroom 3 full bath homes features an open rocking chair porch, Bay window brings bright sunlight into the combo living room dining room and kitchen area.
Morganville
304 Wembley Place
304 Wembley Place, Morganville, NJ
** SPECTACULAR UPGRADED MARLBORO HOME ** This gorgeous 5 bedroom 3 bathroom center hall colonial home with two story entry, new hardwood floors, private location backing to woods can be yours! The home has 9ft ceilings, master suite with his and
Port Monmouth
22 RENFREW PLACE
22 Renfrew Place, Port Monmouth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1798 sqft
Beautiful rental! 3 bedroom plus bonus room with sliders to deck, 2 full bath. Open layout kitchen and dining, large bedrooms, beautiful master bedroom with sliders to deck, fenced in yard, in unit washer and dryer.
2 Pine Tree Terrace
2 Pine Tree Terrace, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2064 sqft
Desirable townhouse at The Woods at Holmdel. Three bedroom, two and a half bath rooms. Master bedroom with two walk-in closets and master bathroom. Second floor laundry.
11 Franciscan Way
11 Franciscan Way, Monmouth County, NJ
This home does not disappoint. Nothing to do here but move in and Enjoy! Beautiful Move In Ready home for Rent. Completely Renovated on a Wonderful Street in a Desirable Neighborhood in Hazlet.
29 Stratton Road
29 Stratton Road, Middlesex County, NJ
Nothing has been spared in this AMAZING 4 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath brick front home that has it all! Hardwood floors throughout, custom details, 2 story foyer and family room. Office/Library off the family room with french doors.
604 Vale Drive
604 Vale Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
This gorgeous contemporary colonial house with 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms belongs to the desirable Marlboro school district system! Located in one of Marlboro's most convenient locations, it is close to the NY bus and train station, the PKWY,